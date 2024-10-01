How to donate to Hurricane Helene victims, and one donation scam to avoid

By now most of us have seen the heartbreaking images of Hurricane Helene's destruction in the country's southeast states, where over 100 people have died in what has been called "biblical" flooding.

Damage is estimated to be in the billions.

Stunned by those videos out of North Carolina, as well as wiped-out communities in Florida's Big Bend, many people want to know how they can donate.

While cash is easiest, other charities like Cincinnati's Matthew 25: Ministries are collecting personal care products — from diapers to canned food — that they plan to bring to those in need.

"There's such a need, especially after such a large situation like this that we're just really grateful to be able to get down there," Katie Canfield of Matthew 25: Ministries said. "And we want to offer some relief and hopefully some hope to these people that have been impacted by this."

Easy ways to donate

Are you looking for an easier way to donate? You don't have to leave your couch to help.

The American Red Cross has set up a system where you can simply text the word Helene to 90999 (or text REDCROSS to 90999 as well). You'll automatically donate $10, with the donation showing up on your next month's cell phone bill.

Or you can visit the American Red Cross website, and donate by entering a credit card number.

Other groups helping include:



Beware phishing scams

But beware of fake appeals for money.

In the aftermath of other recent storms, the FBI has seen a surge in phishing scams that appear to come from organizations like the Red Cross.

Many of these requests use a misspelled red cross email address (such as "Red Cros") and will send you to a private Pay Pal, Zelle or Venmo request.

Finally, GoFundMe is already lighting up with crowdsourcing requests for individual victims. But make sure it is a "verified" GoFundMe request.

Even then, be careful if you don't know who is asking for the donation.

So please, donate and help Helene victims, but be skeptical of email and text requests to help out — the Red Cross and other major organizations will not email you requesting a donation.

That way, you don't waste your money.

