How to avoid costly tow bills and car damage during snow emergencies

CINCINNATI — The heavy snow has stopped, but tow truck bills and car damage are piling up. Here's what you need to know to protect your wallet.

AAA says roadside assistance calls, including tows, can spike 200% to 300% during winter weather. A tow after a snowstorm can run significantly higher than on a normal day, according to Ainsley MacDougal with the Better Business Bureau Cincinnati.

"There is a typical base rate in Ohio for towing companies, so make sure whatever company you use matches that typical range," MacDougal said.

In Ohio, for vehicles under 10,000 pounds (which includes most cars), the tow fee cannot legally exceed $144. Storage fees are capped at $22 per day — even during snow emergencies.

WATCH: How to not break the bank if you find yourself needing a tow during a snowstorm

How to avoid costly bills and car damage during snow emergencies

Always check if your car insurance, AAA or roadside assistance app covers part or all of the tow. Even basic coverage can save you $75 to $150.

Be sure to ask for a rate estimate before a tow begins. Scammers sometimes target drivers who are stuck and vulnerable.

"It's definitely possible for shady businesses to take advantage during weather emergencies like this," MacDougal said.

Taylor wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

Before you call a towing company, check the BBB website for reputable options. Once the service is done, take a good look at your bill.

"Look closely at your receipt. Make sure you recognize all the charges; sometimes companies add fees like a gate fee or lot fee you weren't expecting," MacDougal said.

If you hit a guard rail or damage your car:

File a claim when repair costs exceed your deductible

Consider paying out of pocket when damage is minor or near your deductible, since insurance won't pay, and a claim could still affect your premiums

Take photos of damage to your car and the road conditions — it can help with claims and disputes

Always get multiple estimates first before contacting your insurer

The best way to avoid unnecessary costs? If you don't need to be on the roads, don't venture out — that way you can avoid unnecessary damage or getting stuck, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com