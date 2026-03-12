Kroger's new CEO plans to lower prices. Here's what shoppers need to know right now

CINCINNATI — Kroger shoppers could soon see lower prices at checkout.

Just over a month into the role, new CEO Greg Foran says lowering prices is a top priority, and he plans to pay for those cuts by trimming costs behind the scenes.

"Price is an important part of that equation," Foran said.

Foran laid out his strategy during the company's Q4 2025 earnings call.

"The savings we generate will be reinvested directly into lower prices and better service for our customers. That's how we will fund our growth," Foran said.

He said he wants shoppers to notice those changes the moment they walk into a store.

"Customers need to trust that they're getting a fair deal every time they walk into our stores. We've made progress on price, and I want to keep pushing by pulling unproductive costs out of the business, investing in everyday value, sharpening our promotions, and making sure customers see and feel the difference when they shop with us," Foran said.

When will prices actually drop?

Sharper price cuts could come later this year. Kroger is currently conducting a 90-day review of its pricing strategy.

Foran said they will spend the next three months looking for ways to reduce costs, including:



Buying products more directly from suppliers

Reducing shrinkage

Streamlining operations across the company

He said he expects to share more specific details on price changes before the end of the year.

A focus on fresh food and online shopping

Foran said the quality of fresh foods is a key part of earning customer confidence — both in stores and online.

"Fresh is a good example. Customers develop a lasting impression based on the quality of fresh foods, which is incredibly important as we accelerate e-commerce. Get those right, and we earn their confidence," Foran said.

Kroger's e-commerce business has grown to more than $16 billion, with seven consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, according to Foran.

The pricing push comes as Kroger faces competition from retailers like Walmart, Aldi, and Amazon — all competing for the same price-conscious consumer.

The company also plans to partner with Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats, using its stores as fulfillment hubs to cut delivery costs and speed up service.

"By using our stores as fulfillment hubs, we get inventory closer to customers, reduce last-mile costs, and offer the speed and convenience that customers are looking for," Foran said.

How to save money at Kroger right now

In the meantime, Kroger currently has two promotions running that could reduce your cart total this week.

Customer Appreciation Week deals:



New deals drop every day during Customer Appreciation Week, which runs through March 17

Deals must be clipped within a 24-hour window

All coupons must be redeemed before March 20

Buy One, Get One Week



Pick two items in the same category to unlock the BOGO deal

Examples: two frozen items, two breakfast items

We'll continue to keep a close eye on Kroger's pricing strategy, so you don't waste your money.

