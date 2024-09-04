How much does going to a Bengals game cost you? Comparing ticket, parking prices

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are making final preparations ahead of this weekend's home opener against the Patriots. Between tickets to the game, gear and parking, a trip to the jungle isn't cheap.

Marty and Cheryl Bogenschutz went to the Pro Shop Tuesday to stock up on some fresh gear before Sunday's game.

"We loaded up on some orange gear for the opening game, which is all orange," Marty Bogenschutz said.

"With my new headband — I got little bracelets too," Cheryl Bogenschutz added.

For the Bogenschutzs and so many others, hopes for this season are high.

"Hopefully win the AFC and the Super Bowl," Bengals fan Tony Berling said.

But the prices are even higher.

There are still tickets available for Sunday's game against the Patriots on Ticketmaster and other resale sites. On Tuesday, the cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster were $205 and were up in the canopy in the 300 sections. On Wednesday, the cheapest tickets had gone down to about $150. Prices will fluctuate, so keep checking back here to see if prices drop.

Even if you've secured your tickets, parking is another chunk of change. Many parking lots surrounding the stadium are sold out. We checked resale sites to see what parking spots were going for, and some sites had single parking spots for more than $300. Keep in mind, prices change regularly.

If you want to save on parking, the Bogenschutzs said it's more affordable to park further away from the stadium and walk to The Banks.

"We will tailgate at The Banks, we used to tailgate in a lot, but The Banks is such a great environment now,” Marty Bogenschutz said. "We just park at the Cincinnati Reds garage on the east side, easy for us to get in and out of to get home and a nice walk through The Banks."

You can park at Longworth Hall for $60, but it’s first come first serve. The lot opens at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Another option to help you save is parking on the Kentucky side. Queen City Riverboats will pick up fans at the Beer Sellar and Hooters in Newport for $6 a person and take you across the river. If you keep your ticket, the return trip is free.

They'll have return trips beginning at halftime and continuing for 45 minutes after the game is over.

