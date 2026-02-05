Here's where your Duke Energy bill donation goes

CINCINNATI — A viewer’s question recently prompted me to reach out to Duke Energy for clarification: When you donate through your energy bill, does that money really stay in the community to help people in need?

WCPO

After our recent story on heating assistance, Richard Doll contacted me with a concern many of you might share. He saw the option to donate through the Share the Light Fund on his Duke Energy bill and wanted to know: “How will I know this money is going directly to those in need?”

To get answers, I took his question straight to Duke Energy.

Do you have a story for Taylor? You can contact her here:

Spokesperson Matt Martin walked me through the process.

“When we receive those funds, we distribute them to trusted local nonprofit organizations. They work directly with our friends and neighbors who are struggling with their utility bills," Martin said.

In our region, donations are sent to:

Northern Kentucky: Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Ohio: The Salvation Army

“We really rely on those partners to make sure the funds reach the people who need them most,” Martin said.

I asked Martin if he can assure donors that every dollar will go towards helping people in their own communities. His answer? "Absolutely."

WATCH: We took your concerns to a Duke Energy spokesperson

Where your Duke Energy bill donation goes

“When you make a donation, it goes right back to those in need in our communities," Martin said.

Donations made a significant difference in 2025:

Ohio: $768,000 donated

$768,000 donated Kentucky: $95,000 donated

If you’re not in a position to give, Duke Energy and other programs can help you manage your own utility costs.

“We remain here to help. We know this is a difficult time of year with colder temperatures,” Martin said.

Ohio’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps lower winter heating costs — but about 80% of eligible families in Ohio aren’t taking advantage of it.

Who Qualifies:



Household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines

For a household of four: $56,262.50 or less annually

No disconnection notice required

One-time annual credit applied directly to the heating bill

How to Apply:



Online: www.energyhelp.ohio.gov

By phone: Call the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency at 513-685-4478

Bottom line: Whether you’re donating through the Share the Light Fund or applying for assistance yourself, these programs are designed to keep help, and every donated dollar, right here in our local community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com