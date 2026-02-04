How to find top grocery deals for Super Bowl and Valentine's Day shopping

CINCINNATI — Whether you're counting down to kickoff for the Super Bowl or just stocking up on everyday essentials, I've done the deal-hunting for you and found some of the best savings around town.

Before you hit the grocery store, let's talk strategy. Here are the top deals you can score this week so you don't waste your money.

Aldi slashes prices on game-day favorites

Aldi is offering significant markdowns on Super Bowl essentials this week. Clancy's kettle chips are just $1.95, while buffalo-style chicken wings are priced at $3.79.

Looking to skip the restaurant crowds this Valentine's Day? Try cooking at home with festive finds like heart-shaped cheese ravioli at $3.49 or a heart-shaped cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $5.99.

Here's how to find the best grocery deals for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day

Kroger focuses on digital deals

Kroger is highlighting digital deals this week with markdowns on fresh produce. Strawberries are available for $1.99, and jumbo avocados cost just 88 cents each.

Need household essentials? Spend $40 and save $10 on brands like Tylenol, Neutrogena, Zyrtec, Aveeno and more. Kellogg's large-size cereal is four boxes for $10.

The store also features Valentine's Day candy markdowns along with 40% off baking accessories.

Meijer offers bulk savings

At Meijer, a 24-pack of Coke or Pepsi is just $8.99 when you buy five.

More than 2,000 items across the store are part of a buy 5, save $5 promotion. That includes deals like saving $10 when you spend $40 on select P&G products.

Walmart's $1 Food Hub delivers value

Walmart features a $1 Food Hub online with thousands of items priced under a dollar.

You'll find rollbacks on produce, including oranges for 83 cents each and Gala apples for 68 cents. Boxes of mac and cheese are available for just 58 cents.

Taylor Nimmo compiles grocery deals each week for WCPO.

Valentine's Day gifts are $10 and under.

More savings coming Friday

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just need to bring a dish to share, John Matarese and I will be back on Friday, breaking down some of the best big-game bundles to help you score serious savings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

