Need for assistance from Salvation Army has gone up, but donations are down

CINCINNATI — Applications are now open for families in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky who need assistance from the Salvation Army this holiday season.

Major Martha Bone with the Salvation Army said many families in the Tri-State need financial assistance.

"Unemployment in Greater Cincinnati has risen," Bone said. "The numbers coming to us with needs for both food, rent and utility assistance has increased in the last calendar year."

Red kettle season kicks off next month. The day after Thanksgiving, you'll start to see the bell ringers outside of your grocery store.

Traditionally, shoppers would throw a few dollars in the kettle on their way in or out of the store, but things have changed and most people don’t carry cash anymore. That has heavily impacted donations.

"Our kettle donations have been down since COVID — so very few of us carry cash anymore," she said.

They've had to adapt. They’ve added QR codes to the signs, so people can give digitally.

In 2023, the Salvation Army provided more than 19,000 families in the Tri-State with financial assistance, meals and housing. Bone said the need is even greater this year.

"What you give at Christmas time doesn't just provide Christmas toys and Christmas food, which we do during the holiday season," Bone said. "Those dollars help us with our budget throughout the year to help those in the community."

The Salvation Army also provides rent and utility assistance, soup kitchens and children's programs year-round.

"Anyone who has a need and is concerned about being able to provide toys for their children at Christmas, all of our locations are taking applications," Bone said. "We also are providing Christmas food for those that have a need."

If you could use the help this holiday season, you can apply for assistance online.

On that same website, you can also sign up to volunteer as a bell ringer or to give financially. Any money you give will go towards helping families right here in the Tri-State.

