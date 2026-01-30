Heating assistance programs available for residents as bitter cold continues across Tri-State

CINCINNATI — With frigid temperatures refusing to let up, many Tri-State residents are bracing for the moment when heating bills arrive. The extra strain is leaving some households scrambling to figure out how to keep the heat on and where to turn for help.

Kathryn Metz, senior outreach and education specialist with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, told us demand for help is unusually high.

“I was on a call with Cincinnati-Hamilton Community Action yesterday, and they said they’ve been inundated with calls from consumers who need assistance right now,” Metz said.

Despite this need, many who qualify for financial assistance aren’t applying, and some don’t even know the programs exist.

“Unfortunately, we see only about one in five eligible households utilizing the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP),” Metz said.

Home Energy Assistance Program

HEAP helps low-income families manage winter heating costs, with benefits applied directly to utility bills.

What to know about HEAP:

You may qualify if your household income is at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines

For a household of four: $56,262.50 or less annually

No disconnection notice required

One-time annual credit applied directly to the heating bill

How to apply:

Online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov

Call the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency at 513-685-4478

WATCH: What to know about heating assistance programs as cold temperatures linger

What to know about heating assistance programs as cold temperatures linger

Winter Crisis Program

The Winter Crisis Program provides one-time benefits if your heat has been disconnected or you have received a shut-off notice. The program is available through March 31. Once an appointment is made, customers receive a 30-day hold on their account to prevent disconnection.

Who qualifies:

Household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines

For a household of four: $56,262.50 or less annually

How to apply:

Call 513-685-4478

Schedule online at energyhelp.ohio.gov

PIPP Plus program

Ohio’s PIPP Plus program allows eligible customers to pay a reduced monthly amount based on income. On-time payments can also reduce past-due balances.

Who qualifies:

Must be an Ohio resident

Household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines

Must have electric service (and in most cases natural gas service)

Your name must be on the utility account

Duke Energy assistance programs

Duke Energy offers income-qualified customers several options, including the Share the Light Fund, administered by The Salvation Army. This provides one-time assistance to help avoid disconnection or restore service for customers in:

Adams County

Brown County

Butler County

Clermont County

Clinton County

Hamilton County

Highland County

Warren County

Duke Energy also offers payment plans and extended due dates for customers who need more time to pay.

Do you have a story for Taylor? You can contact her here:

Don’t wait to seek help

Ohio does not have statewide weather-related shutoff protection, so Metz said she urges residents to act early.

“If you know you’re struggling to pay the bill, contact the utility company before you even receive a disconnect notice and try to work with them to set up a payment plan,” she said.

For additional help and energy-saving tips, visit occ.ohio.gov or call 2-1-1 (United Way) for referrals to local assistance programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and adapted for this platform with the assistance of AI. All reporting is verified by our editorial team for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com