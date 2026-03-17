Vet visits can come with expensive bills. Here's how you can protect your pet and your wallet

CINCINNATI — Even a small vet procedure can come with a big bill, but we're digging into what pet owners can do now to prepare for surprise costs.

Routine vet visits are already expensive. Leah Butler, a pet owner, said a standard checkup for her dog Susie is far from cheap.

"It can be as much as like $300 or $400. Even for a routine visit with vaccines and stuff," Butler said.

WATCH: We're breaking down how you can save money on surprise and expensive vet bills

Here's how to save money with expensive vet bills, surprise costs

Emergency care can push those costs into the thousands. Dr. Larry Keller, owner of Queen City Veterinary Clinic, said pet insurance is one of the most important tools owners have to protect themselves from those unexpected bills.

"Mostly for the catastrophic stuff, that's why I think insurance is really paramount. You're walking in the road, and your dog gets hit, gets bit by another dog — those are the big expenses people aren't expecting," Keller said.

How much does pet insurance cost?

Pet insurance typically runs about $30 to $60 a month for dogs, with slightly lower rates for cats. Before buying a policy, Keller recommends checking for policy details such as:



Reimbursement rates — How much of the bill will the insurer actually pay?

What's covered — Does the plan include accidents, illness or both?

Claim processing time — How quickly will you be reimbursed after a visit?

Keller said two providers have stood out at his clinic.

"Trupanion is one we've had pretty good success with. ASPCA has one as well," Keller said.

The earlier you enroll, the more you save

Signing up while your pet is young is the single best way to keep premiums low and coverage broad.

"Get it for them when they're a puppy or a kitten, that is when it's the cheapest for you by far," Keller said.

Waiting until a pet develops health problems can mean higher premiums — or being locked out of coverage for pre-existing conditions altogether.

Wellness plans: Spread routine costs across the year

Ask your vet whether they offer an in-house wellness plan. These plans bundle routine care into a predictable monthly payment, which can make budgeting easier.

"That will cover all of your vaccines, your bloodwork, your preventatives. That's another way to save and spread it out over the year," Keller said.

Payment plans for big, unexpected bills

If a major expense hits before you have insurance or savings in place, companies like Cherry and CareCredit offer financing options that let you pay over time.

"Let's say you have an emergency surgery that's $3,000, you don't have $3,000. It's keeping you from having to decide to put your animal down at that point or to spread the payment over 12 months," Keller said.

Why it matters beyond your wallet

Keller said financial planning for pet care is not just about saving money — it directly affects how many animals receive the treatment they need.

"Pet insurance is really one of the best things to happen to our field... there are a lot more animals living right now because of pet insurance," Keller said.

The bottom line: Do not wait until your pet is already sick to put a plan in place. Whether it is insurance, a wellness plan or a financing option, having a strategy now can save you thousands — and potentially save your pet's life.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com