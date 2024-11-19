Watch Now
Have an airline credit or voucher? They expire quicker than you think

Man learns his $976 credit was no longer good
Have an e-credit from an airline? One man learned why it's so important to use it soon...or lose it. What to know about these credits that area not the same as cash.
Posted

CINCINNNATI — With the end of the year approaching fast, do you have any expiring gift cards or store credits?

It's not a big deal if you lose $20, but it is big if it's an airline credit worth several hundred dollars.

Sharon Miller — like everyone who flies — knows how expensive it can be these days.

"Prices for plane tickets, especially for a family of 5, can add up quickly," she said.

That's why a flight credit is something you don't want to lose.

But that's what just happened to Richard Cromer of Evendale, Ohio after he had to cancel a guy's trip to Las Vegas.

Postponed trip twice, then learned credit had expired

"Me and a friend, we go every year in December," he said. "And he developed some health issues."

Cromer says Delta Airlines issued him a $976 flight credit.

But he was unable to use it the following December because he then got sick as well.

"The following year, lo and behold, I developed some health problems," he said.

Finally, with both of them healthy this year, Cromer tried to use the credit.

But, he quickly discovered, "it had expired in July."

When he contacted Delta, he says, "it took several weeks but I finally got a response from them. And it was more or less 'too bad, that's our rules, that's our regulations.'"

Short lifespan on airline credits

It turns out most airlines — including Delta, United, and American — place one-year expiration dates on their e-credits.

That's unlike Delta Skymiles, which the airline says are good for years.

In addition, the non-profit Consumers' Checkbook says e-credits are often hard to find, buried deep in your profile on the airline's website. They can be easy to forget about and lose.

But there is some good news: after we contacted Delta, and explained that Cromer had a doctor's letter, the airline agreed to reinstate his $976 credit.

Cromer is thrilled, though still upset it was pulled.

"As far as I'm concerned, the credit could be good forever; it's my cash," he said. "That's my whole thing; it's my money."

But an airline e-credit is really only your money for 12 months.

So be sure to use it or lose it, so you don't waste your money.

