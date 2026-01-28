Grocery store discount sections you might be missing

CINCINNATI — With frigid temperatures settling in across the region, it's the perfect time to stock up on comfort food essentials without breaking the bank. I visited local grocery stores to find the best deals to keep your family warm and your wallet happy.

Fresh produce deals at Aldi

If produce is on your shopping list, Aldi is your go-to destination this week with these standout deals:

Avocados: $0.45 each

3-pound bag of mandarin oranges: $2.69

3-pound bag of Michigan Gala apples: $1.99

Meat markdowns at Meijer

Meijer is offering significant savings on protein essentials:

Ground beef: Buy one, get one 40% off

Family pack boneless chicken thighs: $3.19 per pound

WATCH: What to know about this week's best grocery deals

Here are some grocery discounts you might be missing

Kroger's Weekly Specials

I went to Kroger to grab a paper copy of this week's digital deals and ended up finding more than expected — not just great prices, but hidden discount sections you don't want to miss.

Kroger has several deals perfect for hearty winter meals:

Pork back ribs: $2.99 per pound

Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs or wings: Buy one, get two free

Crock-Pots: One model normally $69.99 is now $49.99

Taylor wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

Don't miss the seasonal aisle

At first glance, it's just Valentine's candy, but there are more winter essentials available:

Ice melt: $10.99

Ice scrapers: $1.99

Hidden gem: Zero Hunger, Zero Waste section

Tucked in a back corner is Kroger's "Zero Hunger, Zero Waste — Great Deals" section. You'll find cereal, canned goods, Olipop drinks, salad dressing and more. Many items have dents or scuffs on the packaging, but prices are significantly marked down.

Taylor Nimmo

Fantastic Finds: $10 and under area

I also found the Fantastic Finds section with items $10 and under:

Valentine's socks: $4

Decorative picture frames: $5

Wireless Bluetooth headphones: $10

Plus: Meal prep containers, gift bags and more

An employee said this section has been in place for about six months.

Taylor Nimmo

Shopping tips

A Kroger spokesperson said pickup and delivery services are back after the winter weather. But some of the best deals, like these, are only found by shopping in-store and taking the time to look around. That way, you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com