Kroger services restored, delivery delays remain after winter storm

CINCINNATI — The weekend snowstorm's impact continues to ripple across the Tri-State area as stores work to restock shelves and delivery companies push through significant backlogs caused by severe weather conditions.

While some services have returned to normal operations, customers are still experiencing delays with package deliveries and may be wondering how to get refunds for late shipments.

Delivery status updates

Major shipping companies, including Amazon, USPS, FedEx and UPS warned customers about potential delays during the storm.

"Weather is weather, and we're going to do what we can to get our customers what they ordered. But again, we're going to have to prioritize the safety of our employees and those people who are delivering the packages to you," said Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha.

If your package is running late, the first step is checking your delivery app or account for real-time updates.

"The number one thing customers can do is make sure to check their app and check their accounts. There, they'll get live up-to-the-minute updates," Rocha said.

Refunds are not guaranteed when the weather is the cause of delays.

When weather alerts are issued, delivery guarantees are typically paused, meaning weather-related delays usually don't qualify for automatic refunds. However, once weather alerts are lifted, you can attempt to file for money back if your package remains late.

Refund Timeline by Company:

Amazon: Wait 48 hours after the original delivery date

UPS and FedEx: You have 15 days to request refunds

Rocha said that patience is essential as delivery crews work through challenging conditions. He also recommended customers make sure that their driveways stay free of ice or free of snow.

"That's really important to help make sure that the drivers are able to stay safe," Rocha said.

Kroger services restored

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed that pickup and delivery services have been completely restored across the Tri-State area. Teams are working to restock shelves throughout the region.

Customers at the Newport Kroger location told us they were surprised at how quickly essential items returned to shelves.

"I was so surprised, the shelves were all restocked. The first thing I thought was that they got these workers to work today," UC student Cathrine Ghazala said. "We needed food, we were basically out of food at our house, so it was good to be back.”

A Kroger spokesperson said they appreciate customers' patience during the challenging weather conditions over the past few days.

