Grocery deals this week: How to save big at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Aldi on food and seasonal items

CINCINNATI — Big savings are available this week — if you know where to look. While Amazon Prime and Target Circle run their own competing sales, I've found major discounts that can save you on groceries, gas and fall favorites at stores you're probably

already visiting.

Here's a breakdown of the best deals available right now, so you don't waste your money.

WATCH: Where to find the best grocery deals this week

Best Grocery Deals This Week

Kroger

Kroger is stacking up the deals this week with savings that stretch from the gas pump to your kitchen table.

Fuel savings: When you purchase meat or seafood, you'll earn 4 times fuel points — a deal that runs through Oct. 13.



Family pack of T-bone steaks: $9.99/lb

Weekend pumpkin deal: From Saturday through Monday, grab a large carving pumpkin for just $4.

Weekly digital deals — these are some of the standouts worth clipping:



24-pack of Coke products : $10.99 (that's cheaper than buying a 12-pack at Kroger)

: $10.99 (that's cheaper than buying a 12-pack at Kroger) 18-count of eggs : $1.99

: $1.99 $5 deals on meal favorites like chicken breasts

Halloween candy deals at Kroger:



Nerds Gummy Clusters: $4.29

$4.29 Hershey's varieties: 3 for $5

3 for $5 Halloween treat buckets: 99 cents

Meijer

Meijer is offering several deals this week that are hard to pass up.



Locally grown apples : A whole tote bag for just 99 cents

: A whole tote bag for just 99 cents General Mills cereal: Buy one, get one free

Meijer is also running what it's calling "Good Deal Days," featuring discounts across beauty, pets, toys, clothing and more.



Halloween decor: 25% off

25% off Halloween candy is also marked down

Walmart

Walmart has more rollbacks this week on food and fall favorites:



12-pack of Coca-Cola: $7.57

$7.57 18-pack of Baked and Popped Frito-Lay Variety chips: $8.97

Aldi: Christmas is coming early

Believe it or not, Christmas items are already hitting shelves at Aldi. If you like to get ahead of the holiday season, these prices are worth a look:



Gingerbread trains : $9.99

: $9.99 Ceramic villages : $12.99

: $12.99 Gingerbread sleigh or reindeer: $9.99

Act quickly on seasonal items — these deals are short-lived and won't last long once they're gone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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