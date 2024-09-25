Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings boost to businesses after slow summer

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back!

There are dozens of Tri-State restaurants serving up some great deals this week.

Street City chef Peter Beroes said cooking is his passion, and the deals during restaurant week allow him to bring his creations to even more people.

“I never expected to be doing this," Beroes said.

Beroes was a professional musician for years. Now, he's a celebrated chef.

"They tell me, ‘Hey, man, this (food) is amazing,’” Beroes said.

He moved to Cincinnati just months before COVID hit, forcing him to explore a new career path.

What he once felt for music, he feels the same way about the kitchen.

"It's rewarding, I’m really happy. I wouldn't change it,” Beroes said.

Beroes said one of his favorite things about cooking is sharing his dishes with others, but that's been difficult the past few months.

He said business has been slow at Cincinnati restaurants as many chose to cut back on spending.

“People were kind of acting like it was a recession, and they didn't want to spend," Beroes said.

But during restaurant week— They have $26, $36, $46, and now $56 three-course meals.

"When you put offers like these, people come out no matter what, because it's a good deal," Beroes said.

Organizers said it allows people to experience some of Cincinnati’s fine dining at a lower cost.

Prime Cincinnati manager Nelson Castillo said the specials are helping bring more people in the door.

“It is huge because we're doing probably about 70-80% more in traffic every single day," Castillo said.

Although, it comes at a cost. They're selling a steak that's typically $60-70 for $56.

"It's not about the money that you're taking a hit,” Castillo said. It's about the marketing that you're doing."

He said it helps get more people in the door to taste the food.

"I know there's a return for investment. There will be a percentage that will come back," Castillo said.

At Street City Urban Gourmet, Chef Beroes is also cooking up some of his newest dishes at a low price — just $26. He said so far, he’s gotten rave reviews.

"They have tried the salmon and the chicken, and the response has been really, really good," Beroes said.

You still have the chance to try it for yourself.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. Get a full list of restaurants participating here.

You can also win prizes when you check into each spot you visit.

You can do that by downloading the Cincinnati Restaurant Week app.

