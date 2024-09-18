Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with 3-course meals at more than 65 restaurants

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready, foodies — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns next week.

The bi-annual event is back starting Monday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Restaurant guests will be able to enjoy three-course meal offerings set at $26, $36, $46 and, new to this restaurant week, $56.

According to organizers, this fall's restaurant week has the biggest lineup of participating restaurants ever.

Guests will be able to enjoy selections from places such as Baru, Coppin's, The Davidson, Montgomery Inn, MadTree Brewing's taproom, Subito and many more.

Several restaurants will also be serving unique menu items. Some menu items include smoked Australian wagyu beef ribs, Maine lobster ravioli, shrimp and grits, handmade crispy gnocchi and Korean BBQ fried chicken, among many other options.

Restaurant week is also once again teaming up with Maker's Mark as a sponsor, and several locations will offer special Maker's Mark cocktails.

Each meal bought during restaurant week also once again will benefit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, with $1 from every meal going to Children's. Organizers said restaurant week has raised more than $100,000 for Children's over the last six years.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants, which is subject to change:



Agave & Rye

Alcove by MadTree Brewing

Baru

Benihana

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

The Brown Dog Cafe

Bru Burger Bar

Butcher and Barrel

Caruso's Ristorante & Bar

Chart House

Che

Coppin's

Council Oak Steaks and Seafood

Court Street Kitchen

Cowboy Sally's

deSha's American Tavern

Eddie Merlot's

Eighteen at The Radisson

Embers Restaurant

Four Mile Brands at Element Eatery

Gilligan's on the Green

Greyhound Tavern

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hawkers Alley

Ivory House

Jag's Steak & Seafood

Kona Grill

Krueger's Tavern

LALO Chino Latino

Libby's Southern Comfort

Livery Montgomery

LouVino

MadTree Brewing Taproom

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

Metropole

Moerlein Lager House

Montgomery Inn

Morton's The Steakhouse

Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey

Nicola's

Opal Rooftop

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Primo Italian Steakhouse

Ripple Wine Bar

Rusk Kitchen & Bar

Sacred Beast Diner OTR

Seasons 52

Shire's Rooftop

SOB Steakhouse

Somm Wine Bar

Stone Creek Dining Company Montgomery

Street City Urban Gourmet

Subito

Taste of Belgium

The Capital Grille

The Davidson

The Golden Lamb

The Green Line Kitchen and Cocktails

The Melting Pot

The Pub — Crestview Hills

The Pub — Rookwood

The Tin Cup

TRIO Bistro

Truva Turkish Kitchen

Unexpected Burgers & Bourbon

Via Vite

W Bar + Bistro

YouYu

For more information about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, click here.