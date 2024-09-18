Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with 3-course meals at more than 65 restaurants

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready, foodies — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns next week.
The bi-annual event is back starting Monday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 29.
Restaurant guests will be able to enjoy three-course meal offerings set at $26, $36, $46 and, new to this restaurant week, $56.
According to organizers, this fall's restaurant week has the biggest lineup of participating restaurants ever.
Guests will be able to enjoy selections from places such as Baru, Coppin's, The Davidson, Montgomery Inn, MadTree Brewing's taproom, Subito and many more.
Several restaurants will also be serving unique menu items. Some menu items include smoked Australian wagyu beef ribs, Maine lobster ravioli, shrimp and grits, handmade crispy gnocchi and Korean BBQ fried chicken, among many other options.
Restaurant week is also once again teaming up with Maker's Mark as a sponsor, and several locations will offer special Maker's Mark cocktails.
Each meal bought during restaurant week also once again will benefit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, with $1 from every meal going to Children's. Organizers said restaurant week has raised more than $100,000 for Children's over the last six years.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants, which is subject to change:
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove by MadTree Brewing
- Baru
- Benihana
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- Bru Burger Bar
- Butcher and Barrel
- Caruso's Ristorante & Bar
- Chart House
- Che
- Coppin's
- Council Oak Steaks and Seafood
- Court Street Kitchen
- Cowboy Sally's
- deSha's American Tavern
- Eddie Merlot's
- Eighteen at The Radisson
- Embers Restaurant
- Four Mile Brands at Element Eatery
- Gilligan's on the Green
- Greyhound Tavern
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Hawkers Alley
- Ivory House
- Jag's Steak & Seafood
- Kona Grill
- Krueger's Tavern
- LALO Chino Latino
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Livery Montgomery
- LouVino
- MadTree Brewing Taproom
- McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
- Metropole
- Moerlein Lager House
- Montgomery Inn
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey
- Nicola's
- Opal Rooftop
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Primo Italian Steakhouse
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Rusk Kitchen & Bar
- Sacred Beast Diner OTR
- Seasons 52
- Shire's Rooftop
- SOB Steakhouse
- Somm Wine Bar
- Stone Creek Dining Company Montgomery
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Subito
- Taste of Belgium
- The Capital Grille
- The Davidson
- The Golden Lamb
- The Green Line Kitchen and Cocktails
- The Melting Pot
- The Pub — Crestview Hills
- The Pub — Rookwood
- The Tin Cup
- TRIO Bistro
- Truva Turkish Kitchen
- Unexpected Burgers & Bourbon
- Via Vite
- W Bar + Bistro
- YouYu
For more information about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, click here.