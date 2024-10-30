Great last minute Halloween deals for procrastinators

Feeling haunted by a Halloween deadline?

Don't worry, because there is plenty of time to stock up on extra candy or costume accessories in time for the big night.

Many shoppers like Charlotte Waller end up scrambling in the final days.

"I'm very guilty of that. I'm looking for costumes right now," she said,

But that's not necessary bad.

Save now on candy

If you are rushing to the store for an extra bag of treats, know that supplies are dwindling.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says "you may not find that special candy that you personally love. Favorites of your family, for example."

But she says you're much more likely to snag a deal right now. We spotted several BOGO deals on candy this week, as stores start to clear out what hasn't sold out yet.

And by Thursday afternoon, prices should come down even more.

"The prices on candy will drop dramatically as you get very close to Halloween," Bodge said.

Save now on decorations

The same goes for spine-chilling Halloween decorations. The post-Halloween markdowns are already beginning.

While most of the giant yard ghouls at big box stores are sold out, Lowe's now has remaining items up to 75% off, with Home Depot advertising up to 50% off.

And YouTuber Jade the Libra says if you can wait, decor will soon be 80% to 90% off.

"A day or even a week after Halloween, sometimes a week after Halloween, they're just trying to get rid of it," she said.

Save now on costumes

Costumes can get tricky this late, especially if you're looking for something popular.

If you're not picky about what you get, like mom Holly Moran, you'll find prices already being slashed at used clothing stores like Goodwill or Once Upon a Child.

"We never pay full prices for Halloween costumes for one night," she said.

For the biggest savings on costumes or decorations, Jade the Libra suggests you:



Shop secondhand

Reuse something from last year

Use supplies you have at home

"If you're creative and you're good at putting things together, it's a way to have a less expensive piece that's unique," she said. "You can't find it anywhere because you made it.”

And remember, she says, on Friday, everything Halloween related will be "slashed" to rock bottom prices, so you can buy something fresh for next year.

That way you don’t waste your money.

