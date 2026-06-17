Great deals on tools, mowers, grills and more for Father's Day

Shoppers looking to add to dad's tool collection this Father's Day will find prices running about 5% higher than last year.

But major retailers including Lowe's, Home Depot and Ace Hardware are rolling out deals that can help offset rising prices.

Watch as shoppers hunt down some great Father's Day outdoor and tool sales:

Great Fathers Day tool deals this week

Tool deals happening now

At Lowe’s, shoppers will find plenty of tool gifts for less than $100. Some of the top deals from Lowe’s include:



A DEWALT 20-Volt Max Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill with a battery and charger included for $99

Up to 50% off select CRAFTSMAN tools

Free gifts with purchase like a Kobalt 24-Volt Battery (worth $69) with the purchase of a Kobalt Battery Hedge Trimmer for $88

Deals at Home Depot include:



At Ace Hardware, Father's Day deals include:



Trendy outdoor gift options for dad

For shoppers considering lawn care gifts, Tyler Graham with The Lawn Review said robotic lawnmowers are growing in popularity and becoming more reliable with new technology.

"Some of them even have string trimmer-like attachment capabilities on it, so it's getting pretty close to hands off for your lawn," Graham said.

Graham recommends leaf blowers as a practical gift that can be found around the $100 mark.

For the dad who has everything, he said an extra battery for battery-powered tools is another reliable choice.

"Gas wins on runtime. But if you've got enough batteries, then you can just swap out the battery," Graham said.

The griddling craze

For dads who need a new grill, the big box retailers are all running grill sales, including new models featuring a grill-griddle combo. Ace Hardware's Tim Cable said the griddle models are $50 off.

"Griddling is becoming a craze across the United States right now," Cable said.

With a griddle feature, dads can fry bacon, pancakes and smash burgers — a gift the whole family can enjoy, so you don’t waste your money.

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