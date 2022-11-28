Great Cincinnati Cyber Monday deals

This Cyber Monday, you can find deals at all the major retailers from Walmart to Target and Amazon. But why not give someone a Cincinnati gift, since many local attractions are offering Cyber Monday deals of their own.

It's more unique and a better way to share your love of the Queen City.

Cincinnati Reds deal

What better way to start than at the Cincinnati Reds, who are offering 50% off on ballpark tours, for just $10. It includes a backstage stadium tour, plus access to the Reds Hall of fame and museum.

Cincinnati Bengals deal

Why wait until the Bengals next Super Bowl run to buy new merchandise? Save up to 65% off select Bengals merchandise at the Bengals Pro Shop Cyber Monday sale.

Great Wolf Lodge deal

Want to get away from the cold, dreary winter weather? How about saving up to 50% off at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason on stays through February 16th.

Newport Aquarium deal

By someone an annual pass, get 2 extra months free.

Cincy Favorites deal

Cincy Favorites, which will ship your favorite Cincy food items anywhere in the country (yes, Graeter's ice cream too!) has a BOGO deal on Montgomery Inn ribs for Cyber Monday. Buy 2 slabs, get 2 slabs free.

Cincy Shirts

Free shipping, plus an extra 25% off if you donate $5 to the Freestore Foodbank. Get your Cincinnati Zoo Fritz shirts now.

Montgomery Inn deal

Speaking of Montgomery Inn, get a $100 gift card for just $80.

Jeff Ruby Restaurants deal

And while we are talking food, how about 20% off on gift cards to Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment restaurants. That includes The Precinct, Carlo and Johnny's, and the new Jeff Ruby's steakhouse downtown. Now I am really hungry.

Weller Haus B&B deal

The Weller Haus B&B Event Center has a BOGO gift certificate offer on its Facebook page for Cyber Monday.

