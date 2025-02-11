Gold jewelry alternatives, as prices near $3,000 an ounce

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Gold jewelry has always been a popular Valentine's Day gift.

But this year, that gold is at record-high prices. As of February 11, 2025 gold was just over $2,900 an ounce.

Michelle Darden, like so many shoppers, told us that gold is not in her Valentine's budget these days.

"I'm giving stuffed animals and sometimes candy," she said.

Gold alternatives that still look good

So what can you do if you were thinking of gold jewelry, and not just cheap costume gold?

Jeweler Mike Cleves — of Cleves Lonneman Jewelers in Bellevue — says silver is a relative bargain these days.

"It is much more affordable buying silver, there is no comparison," he said.

He added silver is just above $30 an ounce, roughly one-tenth the current price of gold.

But he says there is one downside of silver, which is why many shoppers avoid it.

"It just requires more care because it can tarnish," he said.

Sterling silver needs occasional polishing to keep it from getting a brownish haze on it.

So Cleves says a great option is plated silver, so you don't need to worry about polishing.

"All the silver here is either gold plated or rhodium plated," he said, pointing to a display of jewelry.

Rhodium plating keeps the silver color, but it will not tarnish. Gold plating, meantime, gives it the look of gold jewelry.

You can also purchase gold-plated stainless steel, which can cost even less.

Watch as jeweler Mike Cleves shows alternatives to expensive sold gold jewelry:

Gold jewelry alternatives, as gold hits record prices

How to buy real gold for less

Still prefer real gold?

Cleves said consider a used piece of jewelry from a store that can verify a ring, bracelet, or chain is the real thing.

His shop purchases items from estate sales and sell them at discount.

"In our estate case, there are lots of things for less than $100," he said.

But he cautions you to beware gold jewelry sold on Facebook marketplace and yard sales, unless you have the knowledge to spot real gold and know it from plated.

Bottom line: Don't be scared away by gold near $3,000 an ounce. A good jeweler can find you more affordable options.

So look at plated gold, silver, and other non gold chains and rings, and that way you don't waste your money.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com