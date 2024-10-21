Girls Scout membership dues to increase by 160% over the next two years

CINCINNATI — If your child wants to be a Girl Scout, signing them up will soon be more expensive.

Over the weekend, the Girl Scouts USA National Council voted to raise membership dues from $25 to $65.

We spoke with Sally Bertram, a longtime troop leader in Brookville, Indiana, about the change earlier this month. She said raising the price is a huge mistake and fears what it could mean for the future of Girl Scouts.

"A triple jump in numbers is going to dissolve the Girl Scouts in southeast Indiana," Bertram said. "People out here do not pay that kind of money."

Girl Scouts USA originally discussed raising the membership to $85 per Girl Scout. However, the board voted on Saturday to raise the price to $65.

Bertram said $65 is still too much for many families to afford.

"Right now, times are tough for a lot of families," she said. "Even $65 is more than double (the current price)."

Girl Scout membership fees set to increase.

There's no impact on the price this year, but starting next September, the price will go up to $45, and $65 the following year.

Bertram said part of her frustration is that the registration fee gives them nothing and she wants to know how those funds will be used.

"It’s not buying our uniforms, it's not buying our badges," she said. "It's all coming out of the parents’ pockets."

Bertram said registration fees don't cover their materials either.

Girl Scouts USA said in a statement, "This investment provides the opportunity to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on our Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families we serve. We are committed to providing financial assistance to all who need it."

Starting next year, it will also cost parents $30 to sign up as a volunteer. It’s currently $25 for volunteers.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said they were unable to speak with us on camera, and referred us to the following statement:

“On October 19, 2024, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and our National Board held a special National Council Session, where girl and adult delegates representing councils across the country discussed and voted on proposals regarding Girl Scouts' national membership dues—the first change in dues in eight years.

Taking into consideration feedback received from the members they represented, the National Council approved national membership dues of $65 for girls, phased in at $45 for Membership Year 2026 and $65 for Membership Year 2027. They also approved dues of $30 for adults, effective Membership Year 2026. There is no change to national membership dues for the current membership year. The phased approach allows time for councils and members to plan ahead for these changes.

This investment provides GSUSA with the opportunity to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on our Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families we serve. Both GSUSA and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are committed to providing financial assistance to all who need it.

National Council Sessions represent the best of Girl Scouts’ dynamic democratic process—one that is for Girl Scouts, by Girl Scouts. We applaud our National Council for taking these actions and investing in girls, their potential, and the promise of Girl Scouting.

Girl Scouting has been developing girls of courage, confidence, and character for 112 years, and growing and sustaining our Movement requires consistent and prudent investment. Our Girl Scouts expect and deserve to be invested in.”

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com