Becoming a Girl Scout could soon triple in price. One Tri-State troop leader is pushing back.

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — It currently costs $25 to sign your child up to be a Girl Scout, but their national board is proposing a big increase. The Girl Scouts of the USA is considering increasing the annual membership fee to $85 in 2026.

Dearborn County troop leader Sally Bertram said that jump would be a huge mistake — and the future of Girl Scouts could be at risk.

"I just feel like a triple jump on numbers is going to dissolve the Girl Scouts in southeast Indiana,” Bertram said. “People out here do not pay that kind of money."

Sally Bertram has been a Girl Scout troop leader for over 30 years. First, she was the leader for her daughters' troops, and now for her granddaughters'.

"It's important to me,” she said. “It's part of my livelihood."

That's why she's pushing back on the proposal to raise membership dues to $85 for girls and $45 for adult volunteers. She believes that the price is too high for many families to afford.

"(If the dues are increased) I think that these girls could lose a lifetime of experiences," Bertram said.

Bertram said the registration fee gives them nothing, and she wants to know how the funds are being used.

"Where does it go? Who exactly is getting that $25? It's not buying our uniforms; it's not buying our badges," she said.

She said the registration fees don't cover the troop’s books or materials either.

“It's all coming out of the parents’ pockets," she said.

Girl Scouts of the USA said the increase is necessary to address rising costs.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio sent a letter to members last week, notifying them of the potential change, saying in part, "We understand that any proposed changes to membership dues are concerning, and we know the financial impact and hardship a potential increase can bring to families."

While the proposal does not give a specific breakdown of where that money would go, it states that increased dues would allow them to improve technology and make programs easier for volunteers.

Bertram said it doesn't help matters that cookie sales were down last year.

"$6 a box was a lot to ask people," she said referring to the cost per box in 2023.

She said their cookies aren’t selling like they used to.

“People are more health conscious now. They don't want to buy cookies," she said. "A lot of people will just put money in a donation jar for the girls."

Bertram said she wants the directors to consider the consequences before voting later this month.

“Right now, times are tough for a lot of families," Bertram said. " I talked to a lot of leaders out here. They're okay with an increase, but not to triple it."

The National Council of Girl Scouts will vote on the increase at a special session on Oct. 19.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com