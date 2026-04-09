Getting wrong number text messages? Why they're not as innocent as they appear

CINCINNNATI — A new scam that starts as a simple wrong-number text is targeting millions of Americans, leading to potential financial loss and threats for those who respond.

A recent CNET survey found that 96% of Americans are targeted by a scam call, email or text every week.

"It's terrible, it's terrible," Tom Davidson told us, about all the texts showing up on his phone.

WATCH: Some of the wrong number text messages that people are receiving

Wrong number text message? What can happen if you respond

The newest text scam often appears innocent.

Messages will show up as a wrong number, asking questions like, "Hi, are you preparing for next month's trip?"

Or, "I'm back in town if you want to meet up."

Reporters are not exempt. I received three wrong number texts just this week.

One asked me to update a contact list (what contact list?). A second wondered if I would like to meet for lunch (sure, but with whom?)

A third asked if I was still living near Pasadena. I have never lived in Pasadena, though I visited once and thought the Rose Bowl stadium was beautiful.

A report from CNBC says these messages are a new payday for scammers. By responding, you provide them with your name and confirm they have reached a live person.

Once scammers confirm a live person, they can target you with requests for money or threats. Common examples include:



Highway toll text messages claiming you owe money

Fake court notices stating you missed jury duty or failed to pay a fine and now face arrest

Text messages claiming your bank account has been frozen for suspected fraud

Click on it, and you can go down a rabbit hole of requests for personal information.

"I'm mad at myself for clicking on it. It was like an impulse. They are looking for people who are busy ... and not thinking about it," Eric Schwartz said.

Your best bet is to never respond to an unknown text message, even if you are just trying to be polite. You should check the wording, spelling, and the calling area code.

Most importantly, do not click on any text message from someone you do not know to avoid being scammed, and so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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