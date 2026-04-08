Find the best grocery store deals to help you save money this week

CINCINNATI — Budgets are tight these days, making it more important than ever to find ways to cut back on weekly expenses. The grocery budget is one of our most consistent expenses, but there are some big markdowns to take advantage of this week so you don't waste your money.

Here is a breakdown of the best deals you can find at the grocery store right now:

Find relief on meat prices at Kroger

Ground beef has been expensive for months, but shoppers can find some relief at Kroger this week. Whether you are feeding the whole family or firing up the grill, there are several ways to save:



80% ground beef: Grab a three-pound roll for $3.99 a pound. The whole roll costs $11.97

Ballpark beef franks: Available for $3.99 from Saturday through Monday

10 for $10 sale: Find items across the store for just $1 each when you use your Kroger Plus Card

Score strong produce deals at Aldi

Over at Aldi, you will find strong markdowns on fresh produce and trending items to help stretch your dollar.



California mandarin oranges: A three-pound bag is just $2.89

Seedless cucumbers: 89 cents each

Cherub grape tomatoes: $1.95

Tyson chicken wings: $1.89 a pound

Alani energy drinks: A popular trending item, you can now get a four-pack of mini cans for $6.48

Simplify meal prep on a budget at Walmart

Walmart is making it easy to switch up your weekly meals without the guesswork. The store's "recipes for about $5 per serving" category continues to grow in popularity.

You can get everything you need in one click, making it easier to add new meals to your week. For example, if you click on a sheet pan recipe, you can add all the required ingredients to your cart and see step-by-step instructions.

Walmart.com

Clip coupons and save on fruit at Meijer

There are a few standout deals at Meijer this week for shoppers looking to stock up.



Spend and save: Get a $10 coupon when you spend $100 in-store through April 14

Large mangoes: 99 cents each

Blackberries: Two for $1

Lock in a Sam's Club membership before prices increase

If you are looking to save by buying in bulk, now may be a good time to join Sam's Club. Memberships are marked down through April 23.



Plus memberships: $50 off

Club memberships: $20 off

If you have been thinking about signing up, now is the time because membership prices are set to increase by $10 starting May 1.

The club tier will rise to $60 a year, while the plus membership will be $120 annually.

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