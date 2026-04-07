Sam's Club is raising membership fees. Here's how you can still save

CINCINNATI — With grocery prices still high, more shoppers are turning to warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco to stretch their budgets.

But starting next month, Sam’s Club is raising membership fees, making it more important than ever to plan wisely. For longtime Sam’s Club member Nyshyara Wells, buying in bulk has always been a practical way to save.

“I have a family to feed, and they eat a lot,” she said.

Wells said for families like hers, the value is clear.

“You get three, four times more than you would at a regular store,” Wells said.

Buying in bulk can save you money, but experts say it only works if you focus on the right items. Christopher Baxter, general manager at Sam’s Club, points to everyday essentials as some of the best bulk buys.

“When you look at things like paper towels, toilet paper, I think baby care items are really big for our members,” Baxter said.

He said cleaning supplies and laundry detergent are also valuable buys.

WATCH: What to expect from Sam's Club membership price increases

What to know about Sam's Club membership price increases

What will price increases look like?

Sam’s Club memberships are increasing by $10. The basic club membership will rise to $60 a year, while the plus membership will cost $120.

Sam's Club pricing after May 1:



Club Membership: Rising from $50 → $60/year

Plus Membership: Rising from $110 → $120/year

Even after the increase, Sam’s Club will still be slightly cheaper than Costco:



Costco Basic: $65/year

Costco Premium: $130/year

Baxter said the price increase will support added perks for members, including enhanced delivery programs and the ability to shop on your phone and skip checkout lines.

Members can also save at the pump. Both Sam’s Club and Costco often charge 10 to 30 cents less per gallon than other nearby stations.

Still, bulk buying isn’t automatically a money-saver. Experts warn that impulse purchases can quickly erase the benefits. Before you join, ask yourself:



Will you shop there often enough to justify the membership?

Is the store conveniently located (not too far from your home)?

Do you have space for bulk items?

Membership discounts available

For those looking to join, there are limited-time offers that could reduce membership fees. Sam’s Club is offering new member discounts through April 23, but these deals do not apply to renewals:

Plus Membership: $50 off

Club Membership: $20 off

Sam's Club

If you buy essentials in bulk, take advantage of fuel discounts and shop strategically, a warehouse club membership can help stretch your budget. But if you rarely visit or don’t have space for large packages, the membership fees could outweigh the savings.

For larger families, joining may make sense, but for one or two people, it might be better to wait—that way you don't waste your money.

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