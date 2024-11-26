Gas prices jumping 30 cents as peak Thanksgiving travel begins

Somehow, you knew it was coming.

Just in time for peak Thanksgiving week travel, gas prices are moving up throughout Ohio and Kentucky, and in other areas as well.

Drivers are being greeted by a 25- to 35-cent price jump at the gas pump today, which can take a bite out of your wallet if grandma's house is several hours away.

Speedway stations in southern Ohio started the price hike Tuesday morning, rising prices from $2.79 and $2.89 to $3.19 a gallon.

And, as usual, by afternoon most stations followed Speedway's lead.

Prices jump at most stations within a few hours

A drive around the Cincinnati area found $3.19 prices at a number of BP, Shell, Kroger and other Ohio stations.

We found $3.10 in most of Northern Kentucky, where prices are typically 10 cents less due to different formulations and suppliers.

Drivers we spoke with were frustrated, realizing they were going to have to pay another $5 to $10 more for a fill-up, compared with Monday evening.

"It was $2.79 and now it's $3.19? That's ridiculous, all for the holidays," one driver told us while filling up in Norwood.

Dominec Heverin, also stopping for a fill-up, said it is a real slap to the face of drivers.

"People are going to be traveling more, and they are trying to make more money," he said. "They are trying to steal more money from us I guess."

WCPO Speedway raises prices from $2.89 to $3.19 for Thanksgiving

AAA officially says prices are up to $2.93 on average in Ohio, as for Nov. 26, a 10-cent jump from Monday.

But we were seeing much higher prices in Cincinnati.

Reasons for the spike

AAA blames a sharp increase in demand this week.

Plus, analysts are seeing an increase in oil prices after Russia launched a hypersonic missile into Ukraine a few days ago.

WCPO $3.19 gas at a Norwood BP station

But drivers know what their eyes are seeing: Everyone needs to fill up today, so why not raise prices 30 cents?

Could you imagine if milk and bread prices went up when it starts to snow?

For the lowest gas prices, check WCPO's interactive gas price map, so you don't waste your money.

