From popular brands to cheap dupes, Tri-State makeup artist breaks down how to save on beauty products

CINCINNATI — The beauty industry is booming — and it’s hurting people's wallets.

According to a recent study by Lending Tree, on average, Americans spend more than $1,700 a year on beauty products.

When shopping for makeup, all it takes are a couple of products and you can easily rack up quite the bill.

Makeup artist Kendall Stolz works closely with commercial photographer Jeremy Kramer to bring Hollywood glam right here to the Tri-State.

“The makeup industry is a billion-dollar industry per year, and we women spend a ton of money on our makeup,” Stolz said.

Now, Stolz is sharing her best advice for ways to save on beauty products.

She said there are certain products you should invest in — like a good foundation.

“Another product that you can invest in is a color corrector,” Stolz said. “A lot of times we need color correctors to help combat the dark under-eye circles, where a concealer is just not going to do it.”

Stolz recommends finding makeup dupes. You can find less expensive dupes for popular high-end products that, many times, have similar ingredients.

“I love to save money with eyeliners,” she said. “So you can spend a lot of money on Victoria Beckham eyeliner, and it is beautiful, but if you want a really good dupe, these eyeliners from Pixie, which you can get at Target, are a great dupe.”

There are other areas where you can opt for a cheaper alternative.

Stolz said you don’t need to spend money on an expensive mascara. She said a cheaper drugstore brand will work just as well! She said the brand ColourPop has a great mascara for under $10.

“It has an amazing brush where it's tapered, so you can really get into the fine points,” Stolz said.

From contour to highlighters, primers and finishing sprays, it’s hard to keep up. How do you choose which to buy and which products you’re better off leaving out?

“I think that primer these days is overrated. I think a lot of the technology in foundations and concealers has bumped up, and that primer is really becoming a redundant product,” she said. “So I think you can leave that one alone.”

Ever ordered makeup online, only to receive it and realize it’s the wrong shade?

“Most of them have an excellent return policy so there’s no way to lose,” Stolz said.

Even if you’ve opened it, you can still return products to both Sephora and Ulta — just make sure you keep your receipt, so you don’t waste your money.

