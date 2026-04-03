'Fresh brisket on the board' | First Ohio Buc-ee's opens Monday

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Want an overstuffed barbecue sandwich and a giant bag of Beaver Nuggets? Ohioans no longer have to drive hours to get their fix.

Ohio's first-ever Buc-ee's officially opens Monday morning.

The new travel center is located just north of Dayton off I-75, in Huber Heights, about an hour and 15-minute drive from Cincinnati.

Watch: Get a sneak peek at the new Ohio location here

First Buc-ee's in Ohio opens Monday in Huber Heights

While it may look like a highway rest stop from the outside, the inside offers a different experience.

Spokesman — and showman — Randy Pauly showed what draws people from three states away.

"We don’t want to be just another gas station. We are a family travel center, and we focus on the details," Pauly said.

Pauly said it's all about attention to detail, from the souvenir cups to the stuffed beaver toys and freshly made fudge, roast almonds and brisket.

"You'll notice the difference from that famous smile when you come through the front door, to the clean restrooms to the delicious brisket," Pauly said.

WCPO Buc-ee's spokesman Randy Pauly

Fresh beef brisket and pork barbecue are carved and served all day long, in a giant "pit" in the center of the store.

When it is ready, employees yell out "fresh chopped brisket on the board" to alert visitors that it is time to grab a sandwich.

Don't expect roadside gas station prices, however:



Sandwiches cost $7 to $14, depending on size

Sausage on a Stick is $7.49

The famous Beaver Nuggets are $5 a bag

Beef jerky is $14 for a half-pound

Fudge is $3.99 for a square

Firefighter Brendan Cochran drove six hours from Georgia for Buc-ee's preview day for first responders, where active military, firefighters, police and EMTs received free sandwiches for their service.

Cochran said the slightly higher prices are worth it.

"The bang for your buck ... if you get a brisket sandwich somewhere else, that’s a plate. You are going to spend $15 to $20 for a brisket sandwich anywhere else," Cochran said.

WCPO Making Buc-ee's chopped brisket

Police officer Jordan Alexander also attended the preview event and shared his thoughts on the theme-park atmosphere.

"It can be a little overwhelming — there is a lot going on," he said. "But it can be a good experience."

So if you want to get a Buc-ee's fix or try it for the first time, you no longer need to plan a trip south. Just drive 70 miles up I-75 from Cincinnati, and you can see the excitement for yourself.

As always, don't waste your money.

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