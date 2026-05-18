Can a water leak detector save you from costly water damage?

Water damage, even from small leaks, is one of the most frequent types of insurance claims — and it can happen anywhere in your home.

Behind the washing machine, under the bathroom or kitchen sink or at the base of a water heater — a small leak left undetected can turn into a costly problem.

That's exactly what happened to Keith Vearil. When water came up through a drain pipe, the lower level of his home was waterlogged.

"It just went in all directions," Vearil said. "There were family photos on shelves, furniture was ruined, electronics."

In most cases, pooling or dripping water isn't evident right away. It takes a brown water stain on the ceiling or a musty odor under the sink.

That's why water leak alarms are becoming a popular home safety accessory.

Watch as a flood victim shows how water can destroy hundreds of personal items:

Are water leak detectors worth buying?

What is a water leak detector?

For about $1,500, companies can install a leak detection system that includes an automatic shut-off valve.

"Water leak detection is something that is going to help you if something goes catastrophically wrong," said Alex Nesbit with Apollo Home, which installs the alarms.

With most installed systems, homeowners or a plumber will place alarms, or sensors, in any location prone to flooding or leaks, such as:



Near the washing machine

Under a hot water heater

In the basement

Under sinks

Inside the garage

Under the fridge

Inside the attic, to sense a roof or AC leak

When your system detects a leak, your water valve will automatically close to prevent flooding, and an alert is sent to the homeowner's phone.

There are cheaper sensors on the market ranging from $30 to $100 from companies like D-Link, SimpliSafe, and YoLink — which do not require professional installation.

Like a detection system, most of these sets connect to Wi-Fi and alert a homeowner when moisture is detected. They do not, however, turn the water off.

"All it is going to do is act like a smoke alarm," Nesbit said. "If you are out of town, it can be beeping the entire time, and you don't know."

Why spend money on water leak detectors?

Security company ADT says just a few inches of water can cause more than $10,000 in damage.

The water damage prevention company Water Damage Defense claims 14,000 people in the U.S. experience a water damage emergency at home or work each day.

And about one in 67 insured homes has a property damage claim caused by water or freeze damage, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

For Apollo Home's Nesbit, the value is clear.

"It's something that can save you a ton of money and honestly, heartache," Nesbit said.

Think of leak detectors as a small investment to potentially stop thousands of dollars in water damage. That way, you don’t waste your money.

_______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com