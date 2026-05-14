How to attend a Reds game on a budget with 3-2-1 Tuesdays, family discount days

CINCINNATI — If you want to catch a Cincinnati Reds game without breaking the bank, Tuesday nights at Great American Ball Park may be your best bet.

The Reds' 3-2-1 Tuesday promotion offers $3 beers, $2 hot dogs, and $1 ice cream cups — turning what was once one of the slowest nights at the ballpark into a fan favorite.

To see just how much goes into making these Tuesday nights happen, I met up with Gary Davis, the executive chef at Great American Ballpark, to get a behind-the-scenes look at the prep work.

"If you look down here, these are where all these hot dogs will be, obviously you can see I've got a team working feverishly to get all these done here," Davis said.

The scale of the operation is staggering. Davis and his team prepare around 24,000 hot dogs for a single Tuesday night game.

Here's what a Tuesday night could cost your family

Davis broke down the math for a family of four attending a 3-2-1 Tuesday game:

4 view-level tickets at approximately $28 each = $112

at approximately $28 each = $112 4 hot dogs at $2 each = $8

at $2 each = $8 4 ice cream cups at $1 each = $4

Total: approximately $128

"So it'll be like 128 bucks for the whole family to come out and obviously that doesn't include parking or gas or anything else," Davis said.

But that's still a significant savings compared to any other night of the week, when hot dogs run $6.99 each — making the Tuesday price roughly 70% off.

Ticket prices can stretch the savings even further. While checking prices for upcoming Tuesday games, I found some tickets as low as $19.

Watch Davis break down the different discount days below:

A look at discounts that can help you save on Cincinnati Reds games

Don't forget: Family Discount Days

In addition to the 3-2-1 Tuesday food deals, fans can also take advantage of Family Discount Days, where families can purchase 3 tickets at half price with the purchase of one full-price ticket.

"I have a family of 4, and I wanted to come down here have some hot dogs, have some ice cream, I couldn't beat this deal," Davis said.

Here are the remaining Family Discount Days on the 2026 schedule:



Monday, June 2

Sunday, June 14

Tuesday, July 7

Sunday, July 30

Wednesday, August 5

Wednesday, September 2

Sunday, September 6

Remaining 3-2-1 Tuesday night games in 2026

There are still 12 Tuesday night games left on the schedule this season. Here's the full list:

Date First Pitch Opponent Tuesday, June 2 7:10 PM Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 16 7:10 PM New York Mets Tuesday, June 23 7:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 7 7:10 PM Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, July 28 7:10 PM Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, Aug. 4 6:40 PM TBD Tuesday, Aug. 18 6:40 PM St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 1 6:40 PM San Diego Padres Tuesday, Sept. 15 6:40 PM TBD

The next 3-2-1 Night is Tuesday, June 2, when the Reds host the Kansas City Royals with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com