Free financial coaching, career training and home buying help is available in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Groceries, gas, rent and monthly bills can add up fast — and an unexpected expense can make it even harder to stay afloat. But free financial resources right here in the Tri-State can help you get back on track.

I spoke with three Northern Kentucky residents about their financial journeys, and each one pointed to the same challenge: keeping up with everyday costs.

"Prioritize the bills, as far as like gas and electric…" James Staggs said.

"Groceries…" Aisha Henderson said.

"Keeping up with utilities… and let's not talk about gas!" Cecily McCutchen said.

Free help is closer than you think

The Brighton Center offers free services designed to help individuals and families reach financial stability — from budgeting and credit building to career training and housing support. And there are no guardrails on who can receive help.

"We've worked with nurses. We've worked with doctors. We've worked with people on KTAP or Section 8. So it does not matter and anyone in between," Tiffany Pleasant, Financial Wellness Coordinator at the Brighton Center, said.

No matter your income level or financial background, Pleasant said no one will be turned away.

"Everyone is at a different point in their journey… We're here to lift up whoever wants to receive our services," Pleasant said.

And the results speak for themselves.

"I've seen people go from not having enough income to paying their bills… to being able to develop savings and to start looking into home ownership," Pleasant said.

WATCH: Learn how the Brighton Center can help you achieve your financial goals

Where to find free financial coaching, career training and home buying help

What financial education is actually available — for free

The Brighton Center offers one-on-one financial coaching, where a coordinator works through your personal financial situation and helps you set goals. But the free resources go beyond individual coaching.

The organization also offers financial education workshops open to the public, including:

General financial literacy workshops

Budgeting workshops

Specialized workshops built around specific needs — including a new workshop on grocery shopping on a shoestring budget

Pleasant said the need for financial education is greater than many people realize.

"I've recently read some studies where it said 60% of people grade themselves at an A or B in financial education, but of those 60%, 59% thought that keeping your credit card at full utilization helped your credit score," Pleasant said. "It does not."

Pleasant also warned that not all financial advice people find online is accurate.

"TikTok financial advice has been on the rise and a lot of people just assume that that's all correct information and it's not," Pleasant said.

From losing everything to rebuilding

For McCutchen, who lives in Newport, that support came at a critical moment.

"It's kind of hard to talk about," McCutchen said. "I lost everything last year. Lost my home, and lost everything."

She enrolled in a Brighton Center budgeting program and began to rebuild.

"Within 6 months I was able to move back into an apartment with my son," McCutchen said. "Life is so much better, I'm able to budget better."

Building a better future for his family

For Staggs, who lives in Northern Kentucky, financial stability started with a new career path. He is working toward becoming a medical assistant through the Brighton Center's Center for Employment Training — all while building a more secure future for his 4-year-old son.

"I made some bad choices early in life, trying to get certified in MA to be able to take care of him better," Staggs said.

The program also helped him take control of his finances in ways he never expected.

"Over the past five years, I took my credit score from a 380 to 742. I didn't even know what credit was," Staggs said.

A health scare, a pile of medical bills — and a fresh start

Henderson, who lives in Covington, is also training to become a medical assistant — after a health scare that changed everything.

"I got inquisitive about the medical field because I got sick, I was basically dying," Henderson said.

Her organs were failing. Then came the medical bills.

"I came to the Brighton Center," Henderson said.

She said it changed everything for her, and people there became like family to her.

"If I need to talk, cry, a hug... Someone's there to listen and help always," she said.

Thinking about buying a home? Here's what you need to know

For those working toward homeownership, Pleasant said one of the biggest misconceptions is that you need a 20% down payment to buy a home — and that is simply not true.

"There are lots of down payment assistance programs that are available to first time home buyers," Pleasant said.

The Brighton Center offers an individualized development account that allows customers to save $2,000, which the organization then matches dollar for dollar — giving first-time buyers up to $4,000 that can be applied toward a down payment and closing costs.

Additional down payment assistance programs are available depending on where you plan to purchase:

River Cities Grant — A forgivable grant available in the northernmost cities in Kentucky. Buyers who stay in the home do not have to pay it back.

— A forgivable grant available in the northernmost cities in Kentucky. Buyers who stay in the home do not have to pay it back. Kentucky Housing Corporation — Offers multiple assistance options for Kentucky buyers.

— Offers multiple assistance options for Kentucky buyers. Bank programs — Various banks offer their own assistance options, and Pleasant noted that some of these programs can be stacked together for even greater savings.

Pleasant also had a word of advice for buyers waiting on interest rates to drop before purchasing.

"Home prices generally do not come down. In the last 50 years, they've only come down twice and that was only a small dip," Pleasant said. "So it's better to go ahead and get in while you can so you can build that equity. When you're building equity in your home, it's like putting money in the bank."

What's available — and how to get it for free

Whether you need help budgeting, building credit, managing unexpected bills or working toward homeownership, the Brighton Center has free services available to residents in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. When people come in, the organization works to connect them with every resource available — including outside and partner organizations — to help them become self-sufficient.

Here is a breakdown of some of what is available at no cost:

Key resources available through the Brighton Center

Whether you need help with finances, career training, housing or family support, here are some of the key programs available at no cost:

Resource What It Can Do for You Financial Education and Coaching One-on-one coaching, budgeting workshops and goal setting Credit Building Help understanding and improving your credit score Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Free tax preparation services Center for Employment Training Career training in medical assisting and health technologies Homeownership Services Down payment assistance, homebuyer education and program connections Foreclosure Prevention Help for homeowners at risk of losing their home Emergency Assistance Help with immediate financial and basic needs Ways to Wealth Financial empowerment programming

All services are free. The Brighton Center serves residents across Northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati area, and no one will be turned away.

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