Fourth of July cookout deals: Where to shop and save big ahead of this holiday weekend

CINCINNATI — Americans are firing up the grill this Fourth of July.

The National Retail Federation says consumers plan to spend a record average of $94 per person on food for the holiday. We hit the stores to find the best deals on cookout favorites and ways to keep more money in your pocket.

Kroger

Kroger has some of the strongest deals of the week, starting with ribeye steaks at $10.99 per pound.

One of the biggest savings is the buy two, get three free deal on 12-pack sodas. A single 12-pack runs $11.99, but with this deal, you can walk out with five 12-packs for less than $25.

Other deals to look for:

Buy one, get two free Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs and wings

Buy two, get three free Doritos and Tostitos

WATCH: Here's where to find deals ahead of the holiday weekend

Where to shop and save ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

Meijer

Meijer is worth a stop if you're shopping around. Look for these deals:

Meijer chicken drumsticks: $0.99 per pound

Large seedless watermelon: $2.99

Bulk sweet corn: Four for $1

Meijer family pack chicken breasts: $2.29 per pound



Aldi

Aldi has some more budget-friendly options this week:

Sweet corn 4-pack: $2.39

California peaches: $1.49 per pound

Whole seedless watermelon: $4.65

Lean ground beef patties: $4.99 per pound

Walmart

If you'd rather get everything in one stop, Walmart has a bundle worth checking out. The cookout-for-eight-people bundle comes in at under $5 per person — about $37 total — and includes burgers, hot dogs, buns, baked beans, chips and drinks.

Don't forget to clip your Kroger fuel points coupon

Before you check out at Kroger, there's one more way to save. Kroger is offering 4x fuel points through Saturday, but you have to clip the digital coupon in the app before you shop — otherwise, you won't get the points.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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