Stop overpaying for glasses and contacts — an optometrist reveals what you can skip

CINCINNATI — For many people, glasses or contacts aren't optional — they're a necessity. But between eye exams, frames, lenses and contacts, vision care costs can add up fast.

Thatiana Medina knows the feeling well. She gets an eye exam every year, and that often means spending hundreds of dollars on new glasses.

"It could be a $200-500 cost for one pair of frames," Medina said.

With so many options to upgrade frames and lenses, it can be hard to know what you actually need. Gregory Kitchener, an optometrist who has been providing vision care in the Cincinnati area for more than 40 years, breaks it down.

"When you start adding lenses that change in the sun, special coatings and stuff. It can go up quite high $700, $800," Kitchener said.

WATCH: We spoke to an optometrist about what you can skip and save money on

Overpaying for glasses and contacts? We spoke to an optometrist about what you can skip

What you can skip to save money on glasses

Not every upgrade your eye doctor's office offers is worth the cost. Kitchener says sticking with the basics is typically all you need.

Lenses:



Stick with basic lenses. "Go for the basic lenses. Most times those are certainly adequate," Kitchener said.

"Go for the basic lenses. Most times those are certainly adequate," Kitchener said. Skip UV blocking and blue light coatings. "Majority of times those coatings aren't doing what's being advertised, and they become costly," Kitchener said.

Frames:



Look for spring hinges. They are less likely to break and help keep frames in better shape over time. "They seem to be helpful in keeping a frame in adjustment," Kitchener said.

They are less likely to break and help keep frames in better shape over time. "They seem to be helpful in keeping a frame in adjustment," Kitchener said. Avoid premium frame upgrades. Specialty materials and designer names drive up costs without necessarily improving durability or comfort.

Where to buy glasses for less

Where you shop makes a big difference in what you pay. Here are the best ways to lower the cost:



Buy online. According to GoodRx, buying prescription eyeglasses online costs about half of what you'd pay in a store on average.

According to GoodRx, buying prescription eyeglasses online costs about half of what you'd pay in a store on average. Use your vision insurance. LensCrafters says you can save up to 75% depending on your plan. Always use your benefits before they expire.

LensCrafters says you can save up to 75% depending on your plan. Always use your benefits before they expire. Shop at warehouse clubs. Sam's Club and Costco offer competitive prices on eye exams, frames and lenses.

How to save on contact lenses

Contact lenses come with their own set of savings opportunities. Here's how to spend less:



Get your prescription and shop around. "You don't have to buy your contacts from the place that does your eye exam," said Kevin Brasler of Consumer's Checkbook.

"You don't have to buy your contacts from the place that does your eye exam," said Kevin Brasler of Consumer's Checkbook. Order online. Online retailers frequently offer lower prices than brick-and-mortar optical shops.

Online retailers frequently offer lower prices than brick-and-mortar optical shops. Check for rebates. Major brands like Acuvue offer mail-in or online rebates that can put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

Major brands like Acuvue offer mail-in or online rebates that can put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket. Buy in bulk. Purchasing a full year's supply at once can unlock steep discounts or free shipping.

Purchasing a full year's supply at once can unlock steep discounts or free shipping. Compare prices at warehouse clubs. Sam's Club and Costco are consistently among the most affordable options for contacts as well.

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