Festive family fun on a budget: How you can save on tickets this holiday season

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season! Most people have some additional expenses around December, and the last thing you want to do is drop a ton of money just to have some fun with the family. Here’s how you can see some lights and spectacles without breaking the bank.

PNC Festival of Lights

The PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo is a holiday tradition for many families in the area.

"It's so interactive and great for kids to come to," Catherine Bowman said. "It's truly a beautiful experience."

She said the pretty lights keep her coming back — as do the hot chocolate and spiced almonds.

You can save up to $10 per ticket when you purchase online in advance. On average, online prices are 40% lower than at the zoo's ticket window.

"For single-day tickets, we definitely advise getting tickets online and you'll save money that way,” said zookeeper, Shae Burns.

If you go to the zoo a few times throughout the year, you may get more bang for your buck by purchasing a membership pass.

"The best deal for sure is through our memberships," Burns said. "We do have a membership sale going on right now through Dec. 31."

A family standard pass is $149 through the end of the year — a savings of $16.

King's Island's Winterfest

You can save up to $25 if you buy tickets in advance online to Winterfest. If you're going with a group, it's cheaper to buy your tickets together. When you buy four or more, tickets are $24.99, a savings of $8 per ticket.

Deck The Y’alls

You can buy tickets online for Deck the Y’alls Lightfest at the Florence Ya'lls Stadium. The stadium is decorated with more than 2.5 million lights. There's ice skating, food, drinks and more. Tickets range from $11 to $18.

Cincinnati Night of Lights

At Cincinnati’s Night of Lights, formerly Coney Lights, a carload of up to eight people is $30. A carload of 9+ people is $50.

The light show is now at the Clermont County fairgrounds at 1000 Locust Street in Owensville. When purchasing tickets, you will now select a 30-minute time frame in which you will arrive at the fairgrounds. You can enter at any time within that time frame.

Vehicles longer than 21 feet and taller than 13 feet are not permitted.

Ice Skating at Fountain Square

The UC Health ice rink is back at Fountain Square! You can skate for just $10 a person. In the past you needed reservations, but now you don't. Children under the age of 3 are free and must be accompanied by an adult.

We also asked you on Facebook what your favorite Tri-State holiday traditions are. Here are some of your responses:

