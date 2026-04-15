Family grocery savings guide: Where to find cheap produce and fast dinners this week

CINCINNATI — Spring brings new opportunities to save money on grocery essentials and find time-saving meals for families tight on time.
New deals hit shelves at many stores every Wednesday. Here's where you can find some of the biggest savings this week.
WATCH: Where to find the best grocery deals this week
Kroger: Produce deals and quick meals
Kroger is running four times fuel points on produce this week. Shoppers can take advantage of those gas savings by picking up the following deals with a Kroger Plus card:
- California Mandarin oranges: $2.99 per bag
- Large avocados or large mangos: Two for $3
- Honeycrisp apples: $1.88 per pound
Kroger is also expanding its Private Selection brand with more than 20 new meals designed for families short on time.
“The new Private Selection line brings high quality and convenience without the premium price tag or hours spent in the kitchen,” said Ann Reed, group vice president of Our Brands at Kroger. “The meals provide an exceptional value that allows customers to enjoy exciting and flavorful dishes that are high quality and ready in minutes.”
The new ready-to-eat assortment includes:
- Korean-inspired beef bulgogi: Thinly sliced beef marinated in a savory sauce
- Ready to cook chicken parmesan: Panko-crusted chicken breast cutlets topped with cheese and marinara sauce
- Gnocchi alla sorrentina: Italian-imported potato gnocchi and mozzarella cheese in a rich tomato sauce
- Chinese-inspired Mandarin orange chicken: Tempura-style chicken with a sweet and savory citrus sauce
- Classic seasoned whole roasted chicken: Infused with classic seasonings and served hot
Meijer: Protein and frozen favorites
Shoppers looking to stock up on protein and frozen favorites can find deals at Meijer, including:
- Whole pork shoulder butt roast: $1.99 per pound
- Meijer pork loin chops: Buy one, get one for $1
- Purple Cow ice cream or frozen yogurt: $2.99
- Raw or cooked shrimp: Buy one, get one 40% off
Walmart: Drink rollbacks
Rollbacks at Walmart are hitting the drink aisle hard. Standout deals include:
- A&W Root Beer (12-pack): $5
- Dr. Pepper: $6.97
- Gatorade (18-pack): $10.78
Aldi: Leading produce prices
Aldi is once again leading the pack on produce deals. Shoppers can find:
- Avocados: $0.49 each
- Blackberries: $1.69 per package
- Red grapes: $1.45 per pound
- Cara Cara oranges: $2.49 for a three-pound bag
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