Family grocery savings guide: Where to find cheap produce and fast dinners this week

CINCINNATI — Spring brings new opportunities to save money on grocery essentials and find time-saving meals for families tight on time.

New deals hit shelves at many stores every Wednesday. Here's where you can find some of the biggest savings this week.

WATCH: Where to find the best grocery deals this week

Where to find cheap produce and fast dinners this week

Kroger: Produce deals and quick meals

Kroger is running four times fuel points on produce this week. Shoppers can take advantage of those gas savings by picking up the following deals with a Kroger Plus card:

California Mandarin oranges: $2.99 per bag

Large avocados or large mangos: Two for $3

Honeycrisp apples: $1.88 per pound

Kroger is also expanding its Private Selection brand with more than 20 new meals designed for families short on time.

“The new Private Selection line brings high quality and convenience without the premium price tag or hours spent in the kitchen,” said Ann Reed, group vice president of Our Brands at Kroger. “The meals provide an exceptional value that allows customers to enjoy exciting and flavorful dishes that are high quality and ready in minutes.”

The new ready-to-eat assortment includes:

Korean-inspired beef bulgogi: Thinly sliced beef marinated in a savory sauce

Ready to cook chicken parmesan: Panko-crusted chicken breast cutlets topped with cheese and marinara sauce

Gnocchi alla sorrentina: Italian-imported potato gnocchi and mozzarella cheese in a rich tomato sauce

Chinese-inspired Mandarin orange chicken: Tempura-style chicken with a sweet and savory citrus sauce

Classic seasoned whole roasted chicken: Infused with classic seasonings and served hot

Meijer: Protein and frozen favorites

Shoppers looking to stock up on protein and frozen favorites can find deals at Meijer, including:

Whole pork shoulder butt roast: $1.99 per pound

Meijer pork loin chops: Buy one, get one for $1

Purple Cow ice cream or frozen yogurt: $2.99

Raw or cooked shrimp: Buy one, get one 40% off

Walmart: Drink rollbacks

Rollbacks at Walmart are hitting the drink aisle hard. Standout deals include:

A&W Root Beer (12-pack): $5

Dr. Pepper: $6.97

Gatorade (18-pack): $10.78

Aldi: Leading produce prices

Aldi is once again leading the pack on produce deals. Shoppers can find:

Avocados: $0.49 each

Blackberries: $1.69 per package

Red grapes: $1.45 per pound

Cara Cara oranges: $2.49 for a three-pound bag

Tell me what you want to see

These weekly grocery roundups are designed to help you save on your trip to the store, so I want to hear from you.

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