CINCINNATI — If you're planning to fire up the grill for a Labor Day cookout, the good news is there are plenty of deals to take advantage of.

From burger meat to sweet corn, this week's grocery ads are packed with Labor Day cookout deals. Here's a look at some of the standout savings across the Tri-State.

WATCH: Here are the Labor Day deals you don't want to miss out on

Labor Day cookout deals: Where to find the lowest prices on grilling staples

Meijer

Meijer is offering discounts on several cookout classics this week:



Ground beef: $3.99 per pound (3-pound package)

Chicken breasts: $2.29 per pound

Brats: $3.99

Hot dog buns: $1.99

If you're hosting a big party, Meijer has 24-packs of Coke or Pepsi for $9.99 — or $8.99 when you buy 5.

Kroger

Some of the biggest savings at Kroger this week are on drinks, snacks and barbecue sides:



Coke and Pepsi 12-packs: Buy 2, get 3 free

Doritos, Ruffles and Cheetos: Buy 2, get 3 free

Bush's Baked Beans: Buy 2, get 1 free

Ribeye steaks: $9.99 per pound with a digital coupon

Kroger shoppers can also save at the gas pump this weekend. Friday through Monday, shoppers earn 4x fuel points on purchases. Boost members get 5x fuel points. The promotion excludes prescriptions, alcohol and tobacco.

Aldi

Aldi is also offering lower-cost options for Labor Day cookouts:



Ground beef: $3.59 per pound (5-pound package)

Chicken wings: $2.49 per pound

Frozen Angus beef patties: Just under $10

Amazon

You don't have to make a trip to the store to find Labor Day savings. Amazon is also promoting Labor Day deals through Amazon Grocery, with cookout essentials starting at about $2.

Amazon is also promoting summer produce under $4, including mini seedless watermelons, cherries and raspberries. Prime members get free same-day delivery on orders over $25.

One more tip before you shop

Before heading to the store, clip any digital coupons specific to Labor Day deals. That way, you'll make sure the savings apply at checkout, and you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com