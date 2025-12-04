Fake delivery text messages targeting millions of shoppers this month

CINCINNATI — With the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are targeting consumers with fake text messages claiming to be from delivery services like USPS, FedEx and UPS.

Ann Loreax, an avid shopper who receives several packages weekly at her home, recently fell victim to one of these schemes.

"I order a ton of things," Loreaux said.

When she received a text message from what appeared to be the postal service about a delivery problem, she initially trusted it.

"It was saying that my package was delayed due to an incorrect address, and it had the logo, and it looked very official," Loreaux said.

The worst part is that scammers are impersonating the agency that stops by homes almost every day of the week: the USPS.

WATCH: Two shoppers show how easy it is to fall for a text scam

Package delivery scam warning

Eric Schwartz was another recent target.

He told us he should have known better, but with several holiday packages on the way, he thought a recent text was legitimate.

"I got a text message, it was like any other text message, and noticed it was from the USPS," Schwartz said.

The request seemed reasonable at first.

"They have all the information, but they need me to verify my address," Schwartz said.

But after he entered his address, the site asked for a credit card.

That's when he realized he was being scammed.

Warning signs of a text scam

The Better Business Bureau says consumers should be suspicious if a message wants them to log into a site with more than their name, or asks for a credit card or other personal information.

The postal service says it will not text customers about delivery problems.

Rather, shoppers should keep track of what they order and only open delivery notifications if you are sure they are from the actual company, for instance, if they address you by name or with a specific order number.

"I'm mad at myself for clicking on it," Schwartz said. "It was like an impulse. They are looking for people who are busy and not thinking about it."

If you get a message about a delivery problem, check with the original source such as Amazon or another retailer. Don't trust text messages, so you don't waste your money.

