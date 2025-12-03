Grocery deals to help you restock after Thanksgiving leftovers

CINCINNATI — After nearly a week of turkey leftovers, many of us are ready to restock the fridge. Before you head back to the grocery store, I've rounded up this week's top deals, so you don't waste your money.

Maybe you've been scooping up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but now it's the grocery store's turn to shine.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23186893/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

Kroger

Kroger's 12 Merry Days of Deals event is underway and runs through Dec. 14. Each day, there will be a new digital coupon. You can clip it that day and redeem it anytime through Dec. 16.

Weekly deals:



Buy one, get two free on Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs or wings

$6.99 per pound boneless chuck roast with digital coupon

33% off holiday candy

Three-day sale (Saturday through Monday):



$1.49 per pound boneless pork loin with Plus Card

Buy one, get one free Private Selection gourmet potatoes

Aldi

Produce is the star this week at Aldi. Deals include:

49 cent avocados

$2.49 per pint of blueberries

$2.99 per pound spaghetti squash

$2.99 for a 3-pound bag of Washington Granny Smith apples

Walmart

If you're hunting for deep discounts, Walmart has a "$1 or less" section on its website. You'll find pantry basics like:



Great Value mac and cheese for 58 cents

Canned corn for 49 cents

Produce including: lemons, bell peppers, avocados and bananas all for under a dollar

The page is organized into categories such as dollar meat, dollar soups, and dollar snacks to make finding bargains even easier.

Meijer

This week at Meijer, deals include:

89 cents per pound spiral-sliced half ham

3 for $6 Meijer brand potato chips

Buy one, get one for $1 Earthbound Farm organic salads

Buy one, get one 40% off Meijer frozen seafood

2 for $12 12-packs of Coke or Pepsi products

Grocery price comparison: Five staples across four stores

To help you find the best deals on everyday essentials, I compare prices on five common grocery basics across four local stores each week.

Note: While some stores offer lower prices in different package sizes or multi-pack deals, I used these standard items to ensure a true, apples-to-apples comparison. Prices may also vary slightly depending on which location you check — these reflect the specific stores I visited.

Price comparison

Lowest price by product

Gallon of 2% milk



Walmart: $2.39

Dozen eggs



Kroger (with digital coupon): $1.49 (lowest overall)

Walmart: $1.97 (lowest regular price)

Wheat bread



Walmart: $1.42

Chicken breast



Aldi: $2.49 per pound

One-pound tray of 80/20 ground beef



Meijer: $5.99 per pound

Shopping strategy tips:

For overall savings: Shop Walmart for milk, eggs and bread

For meat deals: Visit Aldi for chicken breast and Meijer for ground beef

Don't forget digital coupons: Kroger's coupon brings egg prices below Walmart's

