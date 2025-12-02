How to avoid surprise fees this holiday shopping season

CINCINNATI — The average person is expected to spend over $600 on holiday gifts this season, according to a consumer survey from the National Retail Federation, and surprise fees can quickly make that number even higher.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, even the best deals can come with hidden fees you might not notice until it's too late. With most shoppers still needing to finish their holiday shopping this month, knowing what to watch for can help avoid surprise costs.

Some shoppers, like Alexis Reeves at Kenwood Mall, told us they'll still be shopping as late as the week before Christmas.

"So I can catch all the deals," Reeves said.

With weeks to go before the holiday gifting season comes to a close, we put together shopping strategies and tips for avoiding hidden fees so you don't waste your money.

Strategies to maximize your budget

To make the most of your holiday dollars, go in with a strategy:

Set a budget and make a gift list

Stick to your list to avoid impulse buys

Compare prices before you check out

You can use price-comparison tools like Google Shopping to help you save and browser extensions like Honey or Rakuten to automatically apply coupon codes to your cart before checking out.

Another shopper we talked to, Payton Holp, said you should do some homework before making purchases.

"Look ahead, look on social media and see what (companies are) promoting," Holp said.

And remember, sometimes getting the lowest price takes patience.

"You can't go off of what you see first. We're at the mall now, you don't see us with too many things because we're trying to see which has the best offers before we go and spend our money," said Kenwood Mall shopper Jamarcus C.

How to avoid surprise fees

A major way to save is to avoid shipping fees. Consolidate purchases to meet free-shipping minimums or use "buy online, pick up in store" to skip delivery costs entirely.

"Most of our retailers offer an online presence. If they come here and see something they want, maybe they don't have the color, they may go online to get it from the store and have it shipped here, even," said David Jacoby, general manager of Kenwood Mall.

But even if you avoid shipping charges, other fees can sneak in. Don't forget to:

Check return policies before you buy. Electronics or appliances may carry restocking fees if returned

Watch out for tariff fees. According to the NRF's consumer survey, 85% of shoppers expect higher prices because of tariffs

Tina Baynum was shopping at Kenwood Mall and told us she was surprised to find extra “tariff fees” on her emailed receipt after buying athletic outfits from Fabletics.

Baynum claims the fees were not disclosed before checkout, and returning the items would mean a 35 to 40 minute drive.

“Consumers should know exactly what they are paying for and have the choice to walk away,” Baynum said.

She shared a copy of her receipt with us:

If you decide to go to Kenwood Mall or other stores in person, check their hours online before you go. Many stores are operating under special hours through December.

