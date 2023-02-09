'Energy Choice' nightmare: Couple gets $874 gas and electric bill

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Except for a few cold snaps, this has been a mild winter in most of the Cincinnati area and most of the country.

So then why are utility bills so high, in some cases higher than ever before?

Chris and Jen Arnett live in an average home in an average Butler County neighborhood.

But there is nothing average about their February utility bill of $874 for gas and electric service.

When it showed up, Jen Arnett says, "he said 'Jen, what did you do!?'"

But she had not cranked the thermostat. In fact, they say they keep it below 70 degrees.

Rather, a combination of soaring rates and a third party provider's new contract, resulted in a bill well over twice what their neighbors were paying.

"We were jumping from $350 in November, to $600, and now $800," Christ Annett said.

Bills up nationwide this year

Almost everyone's energy bills are up this winter.

The Energy Information Institute says the average electric bill was expected to be up 15 percent this winter, with natural gas bills up a whopping 28 percent.

But the Arnett's bills are up much more than that.

A close examination of their bill found that their third party provide, SunSea Energy of New Jersey, was charging them over $3 per hundred cubic fee for natural gas, three times the going rate at Duke Energy.

Their electric rate, also provided by SunSea, was almost double the average as well.

Downside of energy deregulation

Ohio and almost half of all states now allow some sort of "energy choice," where you can choose among a dozen different suppliers, or more.

That could save you money on your heating or cooling bill.

But watch out: deregulation of the energy market means that when your initial rate expires after 6 months or a year, your bill could double or go up even more, as happened to the Arnetts.

"We're trying to get out of this because this is a disaster," he said.

Representatives for Duke Energy and the Ohio Public Utilities Commission were both sympathetic, but said by law they are unable to help.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) spokesperson Brittany Waugaman told us "the specific rates charged by suppliers are not regulated by the PUCO. "

Sally Thelen of Duke Energy told us "I feel horrible for people and their experience with choice that get surprises like your viewer. Customers should know that signing up with a third-party energy company does not guarantee you’ll save money compared to Duke Energy’s rates."

However, after we reached out to SunSea Energy, a spokeswoman emailed us saying "thank you for reaching out. SunSea Energy will provide Mr. Arnett with a courtesy refund. The refund will be mailed directly to the customer."

They did not address our question of how the rate got so high in the first place, however.

Watch your mail for rate notices

The PUCO recommends that third-party energy customers watch their mail for notices that their rate is expiring, which can lead to budget busting bills, when the price "resets" at much higher rate.

In Ohio, third-party providers are required to notify you by mail that your rate is expiring and changing.

The good news is that from here on out this winter, your utility bill should decline until peak air conditioning season begins.

The Arnetts will hopefully soon see the refund the company promised us. However, they worry about other families in the same situation.

"There's some people who wouldn't be able to eat right now if they got a bill like that," Jen Arnett said.

In the meantime, don't waste your money.

