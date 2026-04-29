Cutting corners to save on remodeling? How cheap quotes can backfire

In their attempts to save money, some homeowners take on remodeling projects themselves or move forward with low-quality fixes.

But some common, cost-cutting measures do just the opposite.

"Cheapest is not always best, and we know this because your cheapest product is usually the one you end up purchasing twice," said Hannah Klausing, president and CEO of R.E.P. General Contracting in Cincinnati.

While deciding to remodel is easy, the choices you make along the way could make or break a project.

Watch as a contractor shows the mistakes many homeowners make:

Remodeling mistakes that can cost you more money down the road

Costly remodeling mistakes

The first, and perhaps the biggest, mistake that homeowners make during a renovation occurs before any hammers hit the walls.

Mistake #1: Hiring an unqualified company

Choosing the contractor who gives the cheapest quote or handyman who claims to do it all, has its downsides.

"You don't want to hire a jack of all trades per se. You're looking for somebody who can handle the design, the organization, planning," Klausing said.

Klausing recommends a contractor with a strong social media presence who can provide proof of their work and customer reviews.

Mistake #2: Not asking for proof of insurance

The handyman or contractor you hire may have insurance, but is it enough to cover a full remodel? Klausing said to always ask for proof of coverage.

"Seeing that certificate of insurance with your name listed on it is essential before moving forward with any project of this capacity," she said.

Mistake #3: Picking the cheapest materials

Of course it’s important to keep your budget in mind, but cheap products that only last a few years will cost more in the long run.

For cabinets, Klausing recommends solid wood. A material like particle board is 40% to 60% less expensive, according to Cypress Kitchen & Bath, but it can warp due to moisture.

"You will be forced to replace it sooner than later," Klausing said.

Homeowners should also look for dovetail joints, not cabinets glued or pinned together.

Mistake #4: Skimping on plumbing

What’s behind the walls matters just as much, or more, than the aesthetics, so pay attention to the plumbing.

"Your valves and plumbing components — those are all at risk for failing over time. And if you can't see it, that means it's even more important that you pick a quality product," Klausing said.

If you realize plumbing needs to be replaced, use your renovation as an opportunity to upgrade.

Mistake #5: Being overconfident with DIY projects

Small do-it-yourself projects are encouraged as a way to save money. But taking on a project you haven’t fully mastered could cost you big time if it’s done incorrectly.

"You may be able to set tile, but do you understand how to waterproof correctly?" Klausing said.

Mistake #6: Overpaying for flooring

Flooring is by far one of the biggest costs of a full gut job.

One smart way to save is choosing luxury vinyl plank flooring instead of hardwood.

"With hardwood flooring, you deal with the need to re-stain. You deal with fading from sunlight exposure," Klausing said.

Flooring was an important component to McKenzie Hafer’s kitchen remodel.

"That’s important with three kids and a dog," Hafer said. “We wanted to make sure it’s durable and it lasts."

Klausing recently helped Hafer give her kitchen a much-needed facelift.

"It was a lot of older, outdated things — the cabinets, the appliances," Hafer said. “It just spoke to being a home that was 20 years old."

Now, she gets to enjoy all its new features.

"I do baking. I'm in this room a lot," Hafer said. "This is like my second office sometimes, and so I wanted it to be a place that I loved."

If you're someone who’s picky about lighting, flooring and hardware, be just as picky about who you hire, so your remodel is done right and you don’t waste your money.

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