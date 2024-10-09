Cincinnati nonprofit provides women with the professional attire they need to succeed

CINCINNATI — Dress for Success, a Tri-State nonprofit, is breaking down barriers for women searching for employment.

The reality is, professional clothing is expensive. Even after getting hired, many are forced to spend their first paycheck getting proper clothing for the new job.

From scrubs to blazers, Dress for Success provides women with the work attire they need to succeed.

“I was kind of concerned because I don't have very many dresses," Jacqueline Thompson said.

She is starting a new job this week that requires her to wear a certain type of clothing.

"They want me to wear dresses. I have more pants than I have dresses," she said.

In today’s economy, many can’t afford to go out and buy new clothing. That's where Dress for Success comes in.

"Often, a woman's first visit with Dress for Success is for an interview styling appointment,” said Lisa Nolan, the president and CEO of Dress for Success Cincinnati. "She works one-on-one with one of our volunteer personal stylists to find every piece of two complete interview outfits, down to shoes, handbag, accessories, even a new bra for each woman."

After receiving a job offer, women are eligible to return to Dress for Success and pick out an additional 10 pieces of workplace-appropriate attire.

“She’s also always invited to engage in our one-on-one thriving coaching, as well as our women's circles of support," Nolan said.

Women can book an appointment and get styled head to toe with everything that's needed to go into a job interview with confidence.

"It helps people to succeed and feel good about, you know, going into a new job and not feeling self-conscious about what they're wearing and comfortable in what they are wearing,” Thompson said.

Thompson starts her new job Wednesday.

"I’ll be doing front desk work, answering the phones, some light filing," she said.

Thompson has her new outfits picked out, and now, she’s ready for what's to come.

"I'm very excited to start this new chapter of my life,” Thompson said. “I'm going to have great confidence because I’m dressing for my career title."

Nolan said experiences like Thompson’s are why the volunteers do what they do.

“Seeing women light up through their experience with Dress for Success really fuels our staff,” Nolan said.

There is no income requirement. Dress for Success services are available to any woman who feels she would benefit from their services.

"Dress for Success has really helped me out today,” Thompson said. “They're very nice. They love what they're doing, and they make you feel comfortable and help you along the way.”



Dress for Success is more than just clothing. Their goal is for women to achieve economic independence, so they also provide workforce development and career support coaching for free.

There are various ways you can support Dress for Success Cincinnati and its mission. You can make a monetary donation, donate clothing or volunteer as a personal stylist. You can find more information about how to get involved on their website.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com