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Cincinnati-area gas prices jump to $4.59 a gallon, but one chain is offering a break

United Dairy Farmers fighting back with "flash sale" on Thursday
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WCPO
Cincinnati gas prices rising to $4.59
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CINCINNATI — Cincinnati area gas prices are marching upward again, as crude oil prices surged this week to $105 a barrel.

Analysts blame last weekend's attack on a major Saudi Arabia pipeline, which is now down for several weeks for repairs.

AAA reports the average Ohio gas price Tuesday was $4.13 a gallon. In Hamilton County, the average is $4.10.

But late Tuesday, Gas Buddy reported that some Cincinnati area stations were raising their prices to $4.59.

UDF to give drivers a break on Thursday

However, United Dairy Farmers has some good news for frustrated drivers.

The chain is holding a one-day fuel flash sale Thursday, Sept. 17, dropping gas prices by 40 cents per gallon for four hours at its Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus area locations.

From 3 to 7 p.m., UDF stores in those markets will reduce pump prices by 40 cents. If the current price at the pump Thursday is $4.20, customers would pay $3.80 per gallon during the sale window.

"It is UDF's way of thanking our guests and putting some money back in their pockets," UDF said in a statement.

United Dairy Farmers

U-Drive loyalty members can lock in the flash sale price through the UDF app and fill up anytime Thursday until midnight, avoiding the afternoon lines.

U-Drive members will also receive an additional 6 cents off per gallon, bringing their total discount to 46 cents.

You may want that discount if stations everywhere move up to $4.59, so you don't waste your money.
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