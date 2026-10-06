Christmas decor is already hitting stores. Why shopping early could save you money

It may only be October, but Christmas decorations are already taking over store aisles.

For shoppers hoping to get the best selection without overspending, now can be a good time to start looking. Popular holiday items can become harder to find as Christmas gets closer, and some retailers are already offering deals on seasonal decor.

At Walmart in West Chester, Christmas decorations are already on full display.

WATCH: Christmas decor already hitting Tri-State store shelves

Christmas Hits Tri-State Store Shelves

Walmart’s Jayna Hill said the retailer starts turning its aisles over to Christmas once October arrives.

“We’re getting into the spirit and over the last few weeks we’ve been able to get our Christmas decor out,” Hill said.

Holiday decor at nearly every price point

You don’t necessarily have to spend a lot to add something new to your holiday decorations.

Hill said Walmart has Christmas decor available across a wide range of prices, with some items costing less than $5.

“You’re really not hurting the wallet very much,” Hill said. “The highest price I’m really seeing there is the snowman at 22.87.”

For shoppers planning a bigger purchase, such as an artificial Christmas tree, shopping early can also give you a better chance of getting the one you want.

“A lot of people are looking now as far as selecting that tree so they get the tree that they want,” Hill said.

Popular Christmas trees can become harder to find

Target is getting an early start on the holidays, too.

Store manager Seth Horvath said Target plans to begin setting Christmas merchandise in stores around the middle of October.

“Here at Target, we like to do what our guests like. In the middle of October we’ll be setting out Christmas in stores," Horvath said. "It’s all of those products our guests want early.”

Christmas trees are one area where shoppers will find plenty of changing styles.

“All the new trees, all the different types of Christmas trees you’ll see em here at Target,” Horvath said.

And if you have your eye on a particular tree, waiting could mean missing out.

Some trees go viral on social media each year. Last year, it was the Twinkle Tree, which quickly became hard to find in stores.

“Keep your eye on social media, because that typically directs what we’re gonna be seeing,” Hill said.

Look for deals before paying full price

Shopping early doesn’t necessarily mean paying full price.

Walmart Deals is happening this week, and some artificial Christmas trees are already marked down.

One example spotted in stores was a 7-foot pre-lit tree marked down by nearly $67.

For bigger purchases like trees, check current promotions before buying and compare your options. Finding a deal early can allow you to get the item you want without waiting until later in the season when selection may be more limited.

The cheapest option? Use what you already have

Before spending money on new decorations, take inventory of what you already own.

Holiday items you have tucked away can be repurposed into decorations without another trip through the checkout line.

For example:



Fill glass bowls or vases with extra ornaments

Decorate with pine cones

Use candy canes to fill clear containers

Repurpose decorations you already own instead of replacing them

Even small changes can give existing decorations a different look without adding much, or anything, to your holiday budget.

How to save on Christmas decor this year

If you’re starting your holiday shopping now, keep these strategies in mind:

Shop early for popular items. You’ll have a better chance of finding the tree or decoration you want.

You’ll have a better chance of finding the tree or decoration you want. Watch for early sales. Some holiday merchandise is already being discounted.

Some holiday merchandise is already being discounted. Pay attention to trending items. If there’s something specific you want that’s gaining attention, it could become harder to find.

If there’s something specific you want that’s gaining attention, it could become harder to find. Compare prices before making a bigger purchase . A Christmas tree can be a significant expense, so look at your options before buying.

. A Christmas tree can be a significant expense, so look at your options before buying. Shop your own decorations first. Repurposing what you already have is one of the easiest ways to avoid unnecessary spending.

Bottom line: Shopping for Christmas decorations in October may feel early, but starting now can give you more selection and a chance to catch early deals. Before you buy, know what you need, watch for discounts and see what you can reuse at home, so you don't waste your money.

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