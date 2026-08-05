Grocery prices are still squeezing Tri-State budgets, but these deals can help you save money now

CINCINNATI — Grocery prices are still putting the squeeze on family budgets across the Tri-State, and for many shoppers, every dollar counts.

"It's very important because I'm a senior citizen, I'm on a fixed income, so it's very important to me to find low prices," said shopper Lillie Snead. "I do find low prices at Meijer sometimes; that's why I'm here today."

Meijer is discounting more than 1,000 items through Sept. 8

Meijer is offering discounts on a rotating selection of more than 1,000 popular grocery items through Sept. 8 as a thank you to families for choosing to shop with the retailer. The promotion covers hundreds of product categories, including meat, produce, snacks, cereal and household supplies.

Customers don't need to do anything special to take advantage of the sale prices. The discounts are already reflected on store shelves.

Some items will remain discounted for the entire six-week promotion, including:



Kellogg's Frosted Flakes (12 oz.): $2.99, down from $4.29

Whole Seedless Watermelon: $4.99, down from $8.99

Fresh from Meijer Whole Pork Shoulder Butt Roast: $1.79/lb., down from $2.99/lb.

Fresh from Meijer Family Pack Chicken Drumsticks: $0.99/lb., down from $1.39/lb.

Strawberries (16 oz.): $2.50, down from $2.99

Meijer Soft & Strong 18 Mega Roll Toilet Paper: $10.49, down from $13.99

Vlasic Pickles (24 oz.): $2.50, down from $3.49

WATCH: Grocery prices are still squeezing budgets. These deals can help you save money

Grocery prices are still squeezing budgets. These deals can help you save money

How to save money on groceries right now

With prices still elevated, we asked shoppers at Meijer what strategies they are using to keep their grocery bills under control.

1. Follow the sales and check the clearance rack

Vicki Davis said her approach to grocery shopping starts with one simple question: what is on sale?

"Here at the store I'm at, they have a rack with 50% off, so every time I'm here I check that rack first, before I buy anything else," Davis said.

2. Buy generic brands instead of name brands

"I don't buy the name brands; I check them out and make sure they taste as good," Davis said.

Store brands are typically priced 25 to 40% lower than their name-brand counterparts and are sometimes even made by the same manufacturers.

3. Pay attention when staple prices rise

A gallon of milk at Meijer is currently $3.09, the highest seen in years in the Tri-State. High beef prices have meant fewer cows available for milking, helping push milk prices higher. Tracking the prices of items you buy regularly helps you recognize when something is unusually expensive and when it might be worth substituting or cutting back in other areas.

Best grocery deals this week

We tracked some of the best deals at grocery stores across the Tri-State this week, so you can score the deepest discounts.

Meijer

Meat and Protein

Fresh from Meijer Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs (all natural): $3.19/lb.

Fresh from Meijer Family Pack Boneless Chicken Tenderloins (all natural): $3.99/lb.

Produce

California Red Seedless Grapes: $1.99/lb.

Snacks and Frozen

Frozen Novelties (1.4-42 oz., select varieties): Buy 3, Get 1 Free

Meijer Potato Chips, Tortilla Chips, Corn Chips, Pretzels, Cheese Puffs or Curls: 2 for $4 when you buy 2 or more

Bakery

Fresh from Meijer 4 ct. Unfilled Muffins or 12 ct. Mini Muffins (11.8-14 oz.): BOGO 50% off

Beverages

Starbucks Coffee (11-12 oz. bag), K-Cups (10 ct.) or Cold Brew (32 oz., select varieties): $7.99

Household

Charmin Bath Tissue (12 mega rolls): $13.99 after $1 mPerks savings (sale price $14.99)

Kroger

Meat and Protein



Simple Truth Natural Boneless Chicken Breasts: $3.99/lb. with card

Boneless Pork Half Loin or Pork Boston Butt (bone-in): $1.59/lb. with card

Produce



Personal Watermelon, Cantaloupe, or Honeydew Melon: 2 for $5 with card

Pantry and Breakfast



Pop-Tarts (8 ct.) or Nature Valley Bars (5-12 ct.): $1.99 with card

Little Debbie Snacks (6-12 ct.) or Mott's Apple Juice (64 oz.): $1.99 with card



Aldi

Meat and Protein

Fresh Antibiotic Free Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs: $2.49/lb.

Fresh Seasoned Chicken: $4.99/lb., down from $5.29/lb.

Fresh Seasoned Beef Skewers (7 oz.): $5.99

Produce

California Red Grapes: $1.29/lb.

Blueberries: $1.99 (per pint)

Avocados: 59 cents each

Cantaloupe: $2.39 each

Pantry

Simply Nature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter (16 oz.): $4.39

Happy Farms Deli-Sliced Medium or Mild Cheddar (8 oz.): $1.49



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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