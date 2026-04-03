Burger wars: Fast food menus add beefier, pricier options

Forget about last year's $5 value meal battles.

Some fast-food restaurant chains now hope beefier options keep customers coming back for more.

But as consumers grow more selective, is more beef really the answer?

McDonald's launched its giant Big Arch burger in March. The burger is like two Quarter Pounders with cheese, with extra cheese and sauce on top.

"I like that it's got white cheddar cheese, as well as regular cheese," said customer Tyler Long.

Betting big on protein

McDonald's franchise owner Katie Blankenship said diners love the Big Arch's 53 grams of protein.

"Anyone looking for that protein and flavor, this is the sandwich for you," Blankenship said.

Other chains are upping their burger game as well. Burger King introduced an elevated Whopper, which comes in a box to protect the bun.

"We had Burger King. It was just perfect," said customer Glory Batubo. "The fries, the Whopper, was top notch."

These sandwiches are not cheap. We compared costs to see how these beefy burgers stack up in the Cincinnati area (prices vary by region):



McDonald's Big Arch: $9.19

Burger King's Double Whopper with cheese: $7.99

Wendy's double with cheese: $6.69

Watch as customers give their take on the the new Big Arch and Whopper:

The burger wars are on: Why giant double burgers are the hot fast food trend

Mixing value with premium products

R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research with Placer.ai, said limited-time offerings, like McDonald's Grinch Meals last year, often generate more traffic even compared to lower-cost value meals.

"People come in for that quick discount, but it doesn't generally drive all that much in terms of repeat visits," Hottovy said.

He said deep discounts, like a $5 bundle meal, can eat into profitability, making them less attractive to franchise owners.

"For some of these more innovative and exclusive limited time offers, particularly on the premium side, that can actually drive excitement and keep people coming back," he said.

According to Placer.ai data, the Big Arch generated a modest 2.2% year-over-year traffic boost during its launch week.

Hottovy said restaurants need to balance everyday value and limited offers to prove their burgers are worth a bigger bite of a customer's budget.

"Create excitement while doing competitive pricing for that middle income consumer," he said.

Sure, you will be paying more. But restaurant owner Blankenship said you are getting more bang for your dining buck.

So decide whether a bigger burger is worth the higher cost, so you don’t waste your money.

_______________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com