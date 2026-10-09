Budget-friendly ways to build a Halloween costume

CINCINNATI — Halloween is just a few weeks away, and for many families, the costs can add up quickly.

A recent survey found the average household plans to spend $285 on Halloween this year, with more than a third expecting to spend more than they did a year ago.

WATCH: How to save on Halloween costumes

Save on Halloween Costumes

Pop culture is helping drive costume trends this season, from “Toy Story” characters to "K-pop Demon Hunters." But whether you're dressing up yourself, outfitting your children or even finding a costume for a pet, there are ways to cut costs without sacrificing creativity.

Halloween spending is climbing

Costumes, decorations and accessories can quickly stretch a Halloween budget.

Retailers are already promoting seasonal deals. At Target, for example, some pet costumes are up to 40% off, and stores are stocked with costume options for children and adults.

Still, buying a costume off the shelf can be expensive, especially if you're buying multiple.

The DIY approach can save money

Instead of buying a complete costume, thrift store shoppers and budget-conscious families may be able to recreate popular looks with everyday clothing.

Bryan Smith of Goodwill pointed to a simple example.

“Look at this, overalls, red shirt… It’s Mario… green shirt… You could be his friend Luigi,” Smith said.

Smith said nearly anything in a thrift store can become part of a Halloween costume.

“If you’re a DIY person, this entire store can really be something that you can turn into your Halloween costume,” Smith said.

Thrift stores can offer inspiration

For shoppers who are not sure where to begin, Goodwill is displaying costume idea cards throughout stores.

The cards suggest ways to transform basic clothing items into recognizable characters and costumes. A simple black dress, for example, can become a black cat, a witch or “Little Miss Dread.”

The goal is to help shoppers see costume possibilities in clothing they may already own or can buy secondhand for less.

Secondhand costumes can cost a fraction of retail prices

Thrift stores are not just for DIY projects. Shoppers can also find ready-made costumes at significantly lower prices.

Smith highlighted one example.

“Here is the 'Count Cutie'… we have this priced here for $5.99... Looks like it was originally $29.99,” Smith said.

For families trying to keep Halloween affordable, those savings can add up quickly.

Think beyond Halloween

Experienced thrift shoppers say one of the best ways to save money is to consider how often an item will be used.

Cathie DeHart, who has won first place in a costume contest using thrifted materials, recommends getting creative and repurposing inexpensive finds.

“I found a pair of men’s pajama bottoms; they were about that wide… then I ran a coat hanger all the way around so it stuck out… Then I had the suspenders and a pair of shoes that were that long,” DeHart said.

Another money-saving strategy is choosing costume pieces that can be worn again after Halloween instead of buying items that will only be used once.

Ways to save on Halloween costumes

Shop thrift stores before buying new

Build costumes from clothing you already own

Look for retailer discounts and seasonal sales

Use costume inspiration cards and DIY guides

Buy pieces that can be worn again after Halloween

Consider secondhand ready-made costumes

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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