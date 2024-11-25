Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: When are the better deals?

It's an annual debate: Should you shop Black Friday or Cyber Monday for the best deals?

It's tempting to grab a Black Friday markdown when you see them start to roll out in stores over the next few days.

But keep in mind, you may find even better deals on Cyber Monday.

So when should you pull out the credit card?

At Walmart, Kaylee Polk told us she's team Cyber Monday.

"So you like to be home on Cyber Monday and shop?" we asked her.

"Yes, I do," she replied.

At Home Depot, Christina Romano told us she is team Black Friday.

"To be honest with you," she said, "I feel it is all the same. I feel like the month of November is Black Friday deals."

Maybe as a result of such extended Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is emerging as the most popular time to shop.

In a recent survey, 59% of people said they plan to shop Cyber Monday, surpassing 53% on Black Friday.

Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon says many stores will offer the same deals both days, with some exceptions on Cyber Monday.

"Historically, tech products are at better prices (on Cyber Monday). There tend to be more deals online than in stores. That is how Cyber Monday got started," she said.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says regardless of when you shop, 30% off is a good benchmark for newer, popular items.

"The newest Instant Pot model or a really hot holiday toy like Barbie Dream House," she said. "If you're getting that for around 30% off and you're worried about it selling out, buy it when you see it on sale."

Why you don't have to stress about lower prices later

If you're really unsure when to buy, don't stress.

That's because retailers tend to have generous price match policies around the holidays.

At Target, for example, you can request a price match on or before December 24.

One exception is Amazon, which does not price match other stores or its own site.

Otherwise, when you buy something on Black Friday, check for a lower price Cyber Monday. If it is cheaper, then ask for an adjustment.

That's shopper Karen Gassett's plan.

"I'll do Black Friday more than Cyber Monday," she said, knowing she can still get the lower price if it goes down.

That way you don't waste your money.

____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

