Kings Island season pass prices increase and no longer include other Six Flags parks

MASON, Ohio — Thinking of a Kings Island Gold Pass as a stocking stuffer? It's going to cost you more.

Kings Island season passes remain a popular holiday gift, but recent price increases and benefit changes may affect your purchasing decision.

The park's Gold Pass, which includes unlimited admission to Kings Island (including Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events), now costs $130, or $125 for renewals.

During the park's MVP sale in August and September, that same pass was available for $99.

But the most significant change involves the removal of the "All Park Passport" benefit from the Gold Pass. This feature previously provided free admission to 40 other Six Flags parks, including Cedar Point in Sandusky.

Park guest Sean Bonson praised the All Park Passport's value to us during the summer, when the benefit was still included with the Gold Pass.

"The All Park Passport with no add on fees is just monumental, especially if your family is big, you can't miss on that," Bonson said.

Multi-park add-on will now cost significantly more

Visitors who want access to other Six Flags parks must now purchase a Prestige Pass for $225.

At that price point, visits to multiple parks become necessary to justify the cost.

Did you buy a Gold Pass during the earlier sale? No need to worry.

Six Flags told me that customers who purchased Gold Passes during the $99 MVP sale will retain free access to all parks next season, honoring the original terms of their purchase.

Otherwise, you will need to think hard if you are really going to visit other parks, before plunking down an additional $100 for the privilege.

That way you don't waste your money.

