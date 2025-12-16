Holiday host gift guide: Expert tips for staying on budget

CINCINNATI — If your holiday calendar is filling up with parties and dinners, you may be asking yourself about host gifts. Do you need one — and how much should you spend?

The good news is, host gifts don't have to break the budget. What matters most is showing your appreciation — not the price tag.

How much should you spend?

The sweet spot for host gifts is between $10 and $40.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann says simple, practical gifts often make the biggest impact.

"Especially when someone is entertaining at their home, they usually tend to be a cook. So one thing that's really great and fun, and last quite some time, is to bring some sort of herbs ... they can use it for cooking," Swann said.

We put together a list of gift ideas so you can find something the host will love.

What should you bring?

Food gifts are always a hit

You can't go wrong with food gifts — think chocolates, jams, olive oil or baked goods.

Double a dish as your gift

Already bringing a side or dessert to share? That can double as your gift.

"If you do bring a dish of food, bring a dish that's a really nice ceramic dish that you can leave there with them, and that can be the hostess gift as well," Swann said.

Budget-friendly thrifting

Another budget-friendly option — thrifting. Annie McDonald says she's been doing it for years.

"And I'm always honest about it. I'll say it's thrifted when I give it to somebody," McDonald said.

McDonald says one easy way to level up a simple gift is quality presentation.

"Dishware like plates for cookies, instead of using paper plates," McDonald said.

Festive wrapping can boost the perceived value of a gift — even a $10 item can feel special with a little extra effort. Even something as simple as a jar of honey can feel premium with a festive ribbon.

What to avoid

There are a few things experts say to avoid.

Anything that adds work or stress for the host is a no-go.

Skip gifts that need to be cut, arranged or set up during the event — like a bouquet of flowers without a vase, which forces the host to stop entertaining.

And before you buy anything, ask yourself one simple question — would you actually enjoy and use this gift yourself?

Brainstorming by budget

Under $20

Chocolate bar trio or small box of truffles

Freshly baked pastries

Decorative coasters

Potted herb plant

Tea towel or seasonal kitchen towel set

Locally made jam or honey

Festive wine stopper or spreader knife



$20–$35

Craft cocktail mixer + garnish set

Gourmet olive oil or aged balsamic duo

Candle or reed diffuser

Cheese board or serving platter

Premium loose-leaf tea or small-batch coffee

$35–$50

Quality wine or champagne

Cozy throw blanket

Outdoor lantern or decorative string lights

High-end salt & pepper grinder set

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

