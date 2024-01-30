Beware airline, cruise, and hotel upsells that get you to spend a lot more

Next time you go to book an airline ticket, hotel, or resort, watch closely: The chances are high they will try to upsell you to spend more, sometimes a lot more, than you had budgeted for.

The last two years of "revenge travel" have led to sky high travel prices.

"It is way too expensive," one flyer told us as she was preparing to board her flight.

And it is not just when it comes to flying.

Betty Hegley says everything travel related has gotten so pricey.

"I feel that for what you pay for, you are not getting the service you used to," she said.

But your next trip may be even pricier, as airlines and travel companies try to convince you to pay more for extra.

Upselling convinces you to book a better trip

Barron's weekly says "airlines are getting creative with upselling," because it brings them lots of additional revenue.

For instance, when you try to book a basic economy ticket, you will now be asked if you want to upgrade to main cabin.

The airline then reminds you that you can't choose your seat in advance, or board early, in the hope you will reconsider your decision to book a cheap basic economy seat.

With hotels, websites will push a nicer room or suite.

And with cruises, be prepared for an upsell for all sorts of extra excursions, fishing charters, shore adventures, as well as the VIP section of the ship, where you can escape the crowds.

It all sounds so enticing.

Can double the cost of your cruise

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, how upselling can cost big money if you are not careful: Moving from Basic Economy to main cabin could be an extra $100 for many flights.

And adding fishing or charter boat excursions can turn that $500 budget cruise into a cruise costing $1,000 per person

And the worst part is when it feels like they are shaming you to sticking with the cheapest package.

There's nothing wrong with upselling to a higher level, if that's what you really want, but be on the lookout for it, so you don't waste your money.

